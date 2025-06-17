It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 will see two fan-favorite guest stars return

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 returns this July, and the premiere is kicking things off with the second crossover episode between Sunny and Abbott Elementary. Also on premiere day, two episodes will air on FX, which is honestly what we deserve after waiting for so long to get new episodes. I can't wait! It's all excitement here, including another fun update.

Of course we love the hilarious shenanigans of the gang - Charlie, Mac, Dennis, Dee, and Frank - though the frequent guest stars that have also been a part of the comedy series for all of these years are also characters we want to see pop up. Well, get ready because there's two fan-favorites that have been confirmed to return in the new season.

Rickety Cricket and The Waitress will both be featured in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17. It's not known which and how many episodes the characters will show up in yet. Though even if it's just one, that's enough for me! It's always a joy to see them.

IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA -- "Paddy’s Has A Jumper" – Season 14, Episode 8 (Airs November 13, 10:00 pm e/p) Pictured: David Hornsby as Cricket. CR: Patrick McElhenney/FXX

Cricket is played by David Hornsby, who is actually also a writer and producer on the show. The down on his luck character who became like this because of the gang has been a staple on the sitcom since he was first introduced in season 2. Every time we see Cricket, he seems to get worse and worse.

And even after everything he's been through because of the gang, the poor guy still thinks of them all as his friends. Even though they definitely could care less about him. Depending on how they're feeling that day, I guess. However Cricket is usually welcomed into Paddy's Pub when one of them needs something from him. Oh, Cricket.

IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA -- Pictured: Mary Elizabeth Ellis as The Waitress. CR: Prashant Gupta/FXX

The Waitress is another It's Always Sunny character who we can't wait to see more of in season 17! Her continued unrequited feelings towards Charlie continue to be hilarious, and she's actually been a part of the show since season 1. Actress Mary Elizabeth Ellis is Charlie Day's wife in real life, which makes The Waitress' disinterest in her husband's onscreen character even funnier.

The last time we saw The Waitress was in Sunny season 16's penultimate episode, "The Gang Goes Bowling." She and her team end up needing Dee to join them in the alley, and of course the guys decide to butt in as well. The two teams try to distract each other to make the other lose. They all get a little too competitive, and this was truly an enjoyable episode! The comedy series has lots more fan-favorite guest stars we always like to see. It will be interesting to find out who else will pop up.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 premieres Wednesday, July 9, 2025 on FX. Stream the next day on Hulu.

More streaming news from Show Snob: