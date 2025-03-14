Introducing Jimmy's dad in Shrinking season 3: Who has been cast in the role?

Work on Shrinking season 3 is moving well and steady, and that's great for us fans who are waiting for more of the Jason Segel-led series! Filming began recently in February 2025, and that means all the pieces are starting to come together for the new season. That includes some new cast members and characters.

Well, good news! The third season of the Apple TV+ comedy-drama will feature an important person in Jimmy's life, his father! And it's not just anyone playing him. Emmy Award-winner Jeff Daniels, best known for Dumb and Dumber in comedy and a number of dramatic roles in the past 10 years has joined the cast of Shrinking season 3 as Jimmy's dad, per Deadline. Now this is definitely an exciting cast announcement!

I think Daniels is the perfect actor for this role because he's proved how talented he is in both comedic and dramatic roles. And with Shrinking being a combination of both, he's definitely fit right in. No other details about the character have been revealed yet, other than he will have a "guest arc," the news outlet shares. That means he's going to be around for multiple episodes, and I'm sure is influencing Jimmy's story in the new season. Before this, we haven't really known anything about Jimmy or even Tia's parents.

With the therapist looking up to Paul so much, is that just because he respects him as a professional and person and considers him a mentor, or could it have to do with a potentially complicated relationship with his father? Where was his dad as he was falling apart back in season 1 and afterwards? I'm very intrigued to get more of this backstory and see where it goes.

Co-creator Bill Lawrence previously shared that the first season was about grief, while Shrinking season 2's theme was forgiveness. The natural step to come next for season 3 is moving forward. And while initially the series was thought up to be a three-season plan, Lawrence is open to doing more if Apple TV+ wants it and the story allows.

I honestly love that the creator has this mind set. Sometimes shows go on for much longer than they should, and it can really ruin and effect a good series. The comedy-drama is one of the best shows right now, and I don't want to say goodbye too soon. So let's see where this new season goes!

