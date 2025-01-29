Shrinking creator provides season 3 filming update for Apple TV+ series

If you're like me and can't wait to see more of Shrinking on Apple TV+, then I'm sure you're desperate for any sort of update about season 3. Even though the second season of the comedy just wrapped it's supersized 12-episode season in December 2024, viewers are eager and ready for more. Well, we don't have an exact release date. Though one of the men behind the series has shared an exciting update.

Co-creator Bill Lawrence took to social media to provide a filming update about Shrinking season 3. According to Lawrence, production on the new season will start "very soon." He didn't indicate when exactly, though co-creator and Louis actor Brett Goldstein has given us a clue. In speaking with Collider, the Ted Lasso actor shared that filming is supposed to pick back up in January.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

When Shrinking season 3 might be released

As we're basically almost at the end of the month, perhaps filming has been pushed slightly. Fingers crossed the cast and crew get to work on the third season in February at least! As mentioned above, there's no release date or even an episode count for Shrinking season 3 yet. Though we can make some estimates based on what we know.

The series usually takes about four to five months to film, and then Apple TV+ has released seasons around four to five months after production has wrapped. Let's assume the cameras will start rolling sometime in February. That means the season would shoot until around June or July 2025, and potentially arrive on our screens in November or December later in the year. That would be amazing! Hopefully the streamer confirms some of these details soon.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Back in August 2024, Lawrence confirmed that he and his co-creators (Goldstein and lead actor Jason Segel) do know how the series will end. And that their plan from the start is for the show to have a three-season run. But, he would be open to doing more if they felt like there was still more story to tell. Now in announcing the renewal, Apple TV+ did not mention that this would be the final season of Shrinking. So, I don't know. I really hope it isn't. Or, at least I'd like to know before the third season arrives to have some time to emotionally prepare.

The comedy-drama has some really well-written characters and so much heart to it, all with lighthearted moments mixed in. It brings a good blend of comedy, heart, and of course dealing with grief and big emotions too. That's truly what makes it special and one of the best shows right now. No matter how much time we have with the series, I'm going to enjoy the ride!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Shrinking season 3 on Apple TV+.