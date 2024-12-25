Yes, Shrinking has been renewed for a season 3! Here's what we might see for each character

It always feels so good going into the finale of a series knowing that there's another season to look forward to! And that's the case with Shrinking on Apple TV+. Thankfully, even before season 2 ended, the streamer announced that a third season would be happening. And so, Shrinking season 3 is a go!

The second season didn't end on any major cliffhangers. So even if there wasn't more to come, I feel like it would have been a satisfying enough ending for fans. But, hey. I'm not complaining that there's more coming. So let's take it character by character and make some guesses as to what we might see in the third season. Because right now, obviously details are pretty scarce with season 2 just coming to an end.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

I think that Jimmy has been on the right path in season 2, and that's going to continue into season 3. It doesn't mean the healing journey and emotional work he has to do is over. But, he's definitely getting there. The biggest step to take was finally talking to Alice about his mix of emotions and finding a way to at least somewhat forgive himself.

I don't know if I'd use the word forgive for Louis as it was a huge mistake that he made. It cost someone's life and ruined a family. But, it was a mistake and he feels very guilty about it. So perhaps season 3 will see Jimmy help Louis at least find a way to not let that guilt consume him. That way if someone does bring it up, as we saw in the finale, he won't go into a depressive spiral once again.

As for Alice, she's about to embark on a new journey of sorts and an important part of adulthood - college! Now the question is whether she'll pick a school close to home or if she's going to go further away. This is going to effect Jimmy and be an interesting storyline of him having to let go. But Alice has grown into a wonderful young woman, and I know she's going to do great. Though it's an exciting time, college brings with it its own hardships that I'm sure she'll have to face.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Paul's Parkinson's disease is getting worse, which is the unfortunate reality of it. And so I think we're going to continue seeing more of that, as well as perhaps more of he and his daughter trying to spend more time together. Things are also progressing nicely with him and Julie. Though the main storyline for him is most likely going to continue being him going through this battle with the disease. He made an emotional breakthrough and admitted to needing to lean on his friends in the season 2 finale. And I think we'll definitely see more of that.

Seeing Brian and Charlie as new parents, especially Brian who is dramatic in the best way that makes me laugh always, is going to be such a fun watch. Everyone's a grown up in the past two seasons of Shrinking. So it'll be cool to see a baby thrown into the mix of this crazy friend group. And Liz is going to be there too, helping along the way. There's definitely hilarious scenarios for us to look forward to between her, Brian, and Charlie. Though I do hope we also see Liz continue to pursue her other hobbies as well.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

As for Gaby, she's going to have to learn to work through being in a healthy relationship for the first time. And hopefully Derek2 won't be scared off once again. I completely understand why he felt like he needed to put some distance between them. But our girl Gaby deserves to be happy. Her mom did end up coming to Thanksgiving, but I doubt that's going to be the end of the mother and daughter working out how to understand each other better.

Finally is Sean, who honestly I don't really know what else is left for him in the storyline other than maybe moving into his own place? He's still doing therapy but is in a much better spot emotionally, he has his food truck, he's come to accept the relationship he has with his dad, and is dating Paul's doctor. After resolving the difficulties with his father, Sean started to feel more like a side character which is a shame. Hopefully there's something to do with his character in season 3 because I really am a fan of Sean.

Shrinking seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Apple TV+.