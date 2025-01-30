Joe Goldberg is saying goodbye to You in season 5 teaser (Plus, first-look image!)

Where's the crying face emoji when you need it? It's a moment we've all been waiting for, but it's still bittersweet that You is coming to an end with the season 5 premiere in April. That's just a couple of months away at this point!

You season 5 premieres Thursday, April 24, 2025 on Netflix. The release date had been announced for a while. Though what's new is a first-look image (shared above) at the one and only Joe Goldberg, as well as the chilling teaser video as he bids us all farewell. We shared it below!

Well, Joe. We really don't need you to refresh our memories because we remember exactly who you are. There's no trailer with some fresh new footage of the final season. However, we'll take what we can get at this point! The teaser video features Joe in one of his infamous glass cages where he keeps his victims.

What's interesting is that Joe is locked up in the box now with no way out. Was that just for the dramatics of teasing us with the clip, or is that hinting that perhaps the tables have turned on Joe himself? Is someone finally going to take this guy down? Because honestly. How has he gotten away with all that he has for this long. There's way too many loose ends still around!

Also, is this the same glass cage he had in London in You season 4, or a new one? Now that he's married to Kate, he does have lots of money at his disposal. I'll be honest. The fourth season really wasn't my cup of tea. Yes, pun intended. The story didn't really work for me and it was more of a stretch than some of the other plot lines already featured in the psychological thriller. Plus, it was a big mistake for Netflix to split the season.

Thankfully, it looks like the streamer has learned from their mistake as it's been reported that You's 10-episode season 5 will all drop at the same time. This is certainly great news as the split season made the show and story lose its momentum the last time around.

The final season's synopsis reveals that Joe and Kate move to New York, which is the city where this whole tale started. This is probably the place Joe is most familiar with. And even though he has a "perfect life" with his new wife, his past won't let him go, as well as "his own dark desires." There's so much to look forward to, and I seriously can't wait to see how this story comes to a close in the final chapter of Joe Goldberg's story.

You season 5, aka the final season, premieres Thursday, April 24, 2025 on Netflix.