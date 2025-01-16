Netflix finally gives us the You season 5 release news we've been waiting for!

You fans, it's the moment we've all been waiting for! Well, almost. I think the actual moment we're waiting for is the premiere of You season 5. But, we are one step closer and there's news that moves us one step closer to that day. We finally have a release date and teaser video so we know when to expect the psychological thriller.

You season 5 premieres Thursday, April 24, 2025 on Netflix. Thankfully, all 10 episodes of the final season will drop that day. I'm so glad to hear this as I think it was a big mistake for the streamer to release the fourth season in two parts. The story lost its momentum and it just did not work, especially for this show in particular. There's also a teaser to go along with the premiere date news. Check it out below!

I can't believe we've already reached the end of the series and that the final season is coming our way this spring. But, you know what? Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has gotten away with all that he's done for far too long. We don't know if he's going to get the justice he deserves. But perhaps his journey in season 5 is not going to be easy, as teased in the video. There's many ups and down that he's gone through, and many loose ends still lingering.

That includes Dr. Nicky (John Stamos) from season 1, Ellie (Jenna Ortega) from season 2, and Sherry and Cary Conrad from season 3 (Shalita Grant and Travis Van Winkle). Will all of them return in You season 5, one of them, none of them? We'll find out soon!

And it's not just his past that Joe will have to deal with, though it is at the forefront as Joe heads back home to New York. It seems like he just won't be able to help himself, and fixates on a new woman. Even though he and Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) are supposedly in a good place. And they are married now. But when has that stopped Joe before?

That new woman is most likely The Handmaid's Tale actress Madeline Brewer who makes Joe "reconsider his affluent life," per the synopsis. There's also the introduction of Kate's siblings, played by Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews, who Joe has to "contend with." Another question lingering also is whether Joe will get his son back. Though, honestly. That little boy is better off without him.

