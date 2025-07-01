Josh Hartnett's Netflix thriller series adds Stranger Things and Black Mirror stars

Netflix is reeling in an impressive lineup for its upcoming untitled limited series starring Josh Hartnett (Trap, The Bear). Two new cast additions have been announced, and you might recognize these talented actors from other popular Netflix shows such as Stranger Things and Black Mirror.

In February 2025, Netflix gave the green light to a six-episode limited series from Jesse McKeown (The Umbrella Academy, The Sinner). Set and filmed in Newfoundland, Canada, the project has McKeown attached as creator, showrunner, and executive producer. The writing team also includes Karen Walton, Perry Chafe, and Natty Zavitz, while directing duties will be handled by Jamie Childs, Helen Shaver, and Stephen Dunn.

Other executive producers are Hartnett, Childs, Chris Hatcher, Sharon Hall, Jessica Rhoades, and Louise Sutton. In May 2025, Hartnett was confirmed for the series' lead role as a rugged fisherman determined to protect his family, community, and way of life when a terrifying sea creature begins terrorizing his small Newfoundland town.

Now we've just learned that Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan Byers in Stranger Things, has joined the cast. However, it's unknown who he will be portraying in the series. Our guess is that he'll play one of the townspeople caught up in the fight to survive. Besides Stranger Things, you might've also watched Heaton in the movies The New Mutants, No Future and The Souvenir Part II. We'll see him next in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which is set to be released in three parts later this year.

Also new to the cast is Mackenzie Davis, who many may know from her previous role as Yorkie in the iconic "San Junipero" episode of Black Mirror season 3. Her character details are also currently under wraps, but perhaps she will be playing a family member of Hartnett's character in the series. Maybe his wife? Once we find out who she will be portraying, we'll inform you right away.

Other than Black Mirror, Davis is best known for starring in the horror film Speak No Evil and the post-apocalyptic miniseries Station Eleven. Besides this untitled limited series, we'll see her next in another Netflix show called The Undertow.

Mackenzie Davis and Charlie Heaton will join Josh Hartnett in a new limited series set in Newfoundland — centering on a hard-bitten fisherman who discovers that his hometown is being terrorized by a mysterious creature. pic.twitter.com/iivvQwhc0k — Netflix (@netflix) July 1, 2025

With these two new castings, we can probably expect more exciting announcements soon. We'll return with more information as additional casting details and production updates are revealed. So, make sure to stay tuned to Show Snob!

