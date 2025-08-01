Josh Hartnett's new Netflix mystery series just got an exciting update

The Josh Hartnett renaissance continues in full swing following the actor's high-profile roles in the recent hit movies Oppenheimer, Trap, and Fight or Flight. Next up on the Hartnett comeback is perhaps a pair of the most exciting projects for the actor yet. Not only with he star in the Colleen Hoover adaptation Verity next year alongside Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, but he's the next A-lister headlining an upcoming Netflix original limited series.

Earlier this spring, Hartnett landed the leading role in the still untitled mystery thriller limited series that's set in Newfoundland. In addition to Hartnett, the series also stars Mackenzie Davis and Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton. But now that the show has received the announcement we have been waiting for from Netflix, there are also some more familiar faces joining the cast. That's right, the cast has grown now that cameras have officially started rolling!

Netflix announced on Aug. 1 that the untitled limited series began filming in Newfoundland by sharing a photo of the cast. It's a photo of the cast taking a photo, as Hartnett hold out his phone to take a selfie in front a body of water. The photo reveals the new cast members: Willow Kean, Ruby Stokes, Rohan Campbell, and Kaleb Horn. Some of these actors will be familiar, especially Stokes, who appeared in Bridgerton and also led Netflix's short-lived series Lockwood & Co.

Untitled Newfoundland Project — a new series starring Josh Hartnett, Mackenzie Davis, and Charlie Heaton — is now in production!



A hard-bitten fisherman discovers that his hometown is being terrorized by a mysterious creature. Also starring Willow Kean, Ruby Stokes, Rohan… pic.twitter.com/AAw2onm77g — Netflix (@netflix) August 1, 2025

Even though the limited series doesn't have a title just yet, there's already a lot that we do know about the show. The six-episode series comes from The Umbrella Academy executive producer Jesse McKeown, who is both the creator and showrunner.

Karen Walton, Perry Chafe, and Natty Zavitz also serve as writers, while Jamie Childs, Helen Shaver, and Stephen Dunn while direct the episodes. On top of starring, Hartnett also executive produces with Childs, Jessica Rhoades, Chris Hatcher, Louise Sutton, and Sharon Hall.

Since the series just began filming in August, there's no chance that will be binge-watching before the end of the year. Production will likely continue through the rest of the year at least, hopefully wrapping ahead of 2025's end.

Following a post-production process, we can probably expect the show to make its premiere by spring 2026 at the very earliest, though a stop next summer might be more likely. Netflix might also opt to release the series early in the fall before Hartnett begins press for Verity, which hits theaters in October 2026.

The series comes on the heels of a successful string of limited series for Netflix, such as Adolescence, Zero Day, Sirens, and Untamed, the latter of which wound up renewed for season 2 due to its success. There's no doubt that with Hartnett and all of this talented attached in front of and behind the camera, Netflix has another hit on its hands.

