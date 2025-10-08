Kaley Cuoco thriller series scores exciting release window from MGM+

Since her breakthrough role in the sitcom 8 Simple Rules in 2002 and her career-defining tenure on all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco has been a staple on the small screen for over two decades. Following the end of the hit CBS comedy, Cuoco made the leap to streaming, earning her first Emmy nominations for HBO Max's comedy-mystery The Flight Attendant.

She next starred in the Peacock two-hander dark comedy Based on a True Story with Chris Messina, but after the series was sadly canceled after two seasons last year, Cuoco has been plotting her next move. With an HBO comedy series in development from the creators of Hacks, Cuoco will first be seen in the forthcoming mystery-thriller series Vanished co-starring Sam Claflin.

Vanished was first announced earlier this year and pointed to the cancellation of Based on a True Story. Shortly after its announcement, Cuoco and the cast began filming the series in Paris, though there was no streaming service or network attached at the time. On Oct. 8, MGM+ picked up the show for streaming in the United States and set a release window sooner than you think!

Vanished starring Kaley Cuoco premieres on MGM+ in February 2026

In addition to securing the streaming rights to Vanished in the United States (as well as Spain, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, and Latin America), MGM+ also revealed that the four-episode series would make its premiere in February 2026. The streamer currently hasn't shared an official release date or unveiled any photos or footage from the series.

Previously, it was assumed that Prime Video could be picking up the streaming rights to the series. In May 2025, Prime Video snagged the rights to the show in Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. One would have thought the Amazon streamer would gain the rights, but Vanished ended up landing at the Amazon MGM Studios-owned premium streaming service stateside.

MGM+ hasn't revealed the release schedule for the series, whether all four episodes will drop at once, two at a time, or one per week. Vanished comes from creators David Hilton and Preston Thompson and was directed by Barnaby Thompson. Beyond Cuoco and Claflin in the leading roles, the series also stars Karin Viard, Matthias Schweighöfer, Simon Abkarian, and Dar Zuzovsky.

Take a closer look at the show's synopsis via Amazon MGM Studios' press release: "When a couple’s trip to Paris takes a dark turn with the sudden disappearance of her boyfriend Tom (Claflin) aboard a train to the south of France, Alice (Cuoco) is plunged into a web of intrigue and danger, uncovering shocking secrets about the man she thought she knew."

Even though I'm particularly a fan of Cuoco's work in comedy since her comedic timing might be some of the most underrated in Hollywood, I'm particularly excited to watch her take on a straightforward mystery-thriller series that seems free from much (or any) comedy or levity. Maybe she and her fiancé Tom Pelphrey will both land recognition for mystery- thrillers at the Emmys next year!

Vanished premieres in February 2026 on MGM+.