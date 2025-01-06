Don't miss the last episode of Landman season 1 on Paramount+ (Finale release date)

It's no surprise that new series Landman on Paramount+ has been doing so well all season. It is a Taylor Sheridan series after all! With Yellowstone now finished, and us waiting in limbo on whether a Beth and Rip spin-off is actually happening, it's nice to have this show that gives off the same vibe as the Western series. Minus all the drama though. Now being nine episodes in, when can we expect the last episode of the season?

The Landman season finale, aka episode 10, premieres Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 at 12 a.m. PT on Paramount+. That does mean that in just a few days, the Western drama is coming to an end. At least for now. Unless there's a season 2, which is looking very likely (more on that below).

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Titled "The Crumbs of Hope," I'm eager to find out what Monty's fate is after the penultimate episode's ending. Is he really gone, or does the show want us to think that going into the finale? It was definitely a great cliffhanger to end on. If you are too, here's what time you can start watching on Paramount+ depending on the time zone so you don't miss it! Check out the release times below:

Release by time zone

West Coast: 12 a.m. PT

East Coast: 3 a.m. ET

Midwest: 2 a.m. CT

Mountain: 1 a.m. MT

There's no trailer or images shared by the streamer just yet, though there is the synopsis to give us an idea of what's to come in the last episode. We shared it below:

"Tommy and Cami discuss whether to gamble or play it safe; the cartel make a move."

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

It's not known whether a Landman season 2 is happening for sure yet, though it does seem to be likely with the popularity and success of the show already, Sheridan's relationship with Paramount, and even actress Demi Moore shared a comment about the second season that makes us believe the cast and creatives already know it's coming. We're now just waiting for official confirmation from Paramount+.

All the way back in May 2024, Moore told Deadline that she'd "completed the first season" and she's "excited" for the cast and crew to "start the second which will be at the beginning of next year.” Now that we're officially in 2025, her comments seem to hint that perhaps the show has already been renewed. Though we can't say for sure until Paramount+ itself shares that official update. I'm crossing my fingers we get that new soon as this series really is a great one! And I already know the finale is going to leave us with many questions.

