Landman season 2 release date finally revealed (and it's exactly when we thought)

Paramount+ just revealed the Landman season 2 release date, and it happens to be releasing exactly when we thought. That's both good news and bad news!

Landman season 2 premieres on Sunday, Nov. 16, on Paramount+. So, it's great that we have a release date. Knowledge is power, as they say, but it's going to be quite a long wait for the new season. We're still a few months and a bunch of other TV premieres away from mid-November!

New episodes of the season will air weekly on Sundays on Paramount+ throughout the fall and into early 2026. Billy Bob Thornton will be back as Tommy in the new season, along with Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Paulina Chavez, James Jordan, and more. Sam Elliott will also join the new season of Taylor Sheridan's series, but we don't know much about his role yet.

Landman season 2 release date announcement

The streamer also shared the first look at the new season in a new teaser trailer announcing the premiere date on social media.

As you can see, there are no new clips from season 2 just yet. That will come as we get closer to the season, but it is quite the dramatic 15-second teaser, though!

Earlier this year, Paramount revealed on an earnings call that Landman would premiere on Paramount+ in November 2025. They withheld the release date at that time, but they also revealed release months for a few more new seasons of Sheridan's projects, including Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, and Dutton Ranch. Tulsa King returns in September, followed by a new season of Mayor of Kingstown in October. Beth and Rip's Yellowstone, Dutton Ranch, on the other hand, has been bumped to 2026. If you like Sheridan's shows, it's going to be an awesome couple of months, though!

Landman is one of the breakout shows of 2024. The first season, which premieres in November 2024, was a big hit on Paramount+. It aired along with Yellowstone's final season, so it definitely got a bump from that. It's still one of the best shows on TV, though, and we know fans are super excited for the new season! Since the first season, it sure seems like interest in the series has only increased, which doesn't always happen.

Stay tuned for more news about the new season! We'll definitely share the new cast information, synopsis, first look, and trailers for Landman season 2 as soon as they're available.

