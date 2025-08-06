Yellowstone fans will have to wait longer than expected for the Rip and Beth spinoff

Even though Yellowstone came to an abrupt end after five seasons last year, there's still a lot to look forward to in the still growing franchise from Taylor Sheridan. The story will continue with the forthcoming spinoff series Y: Marshals on CBS, which will star Luke Grimes reprising his role on Kayce Dutton alongside franchise newcomer Logan Marshall-Green.

Of course, the Yellowstone spinoff that fans have been most excited to get their hands on is the one featuring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser returning as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. The upcoming series, which was rumored to be titled Dutton Ranch, was supposedly set to make its premiere on either the Paramount Network or Paramount+ in November 2025. However, that's not the case now.

Yellowstone spinoff release delayed to 2026

According to Country Living, Paramount made the announcement of the spinoff series' delay during a Q2 earnings call on July 31 and didn't provide a reason for the delay. Although if you have been keeping up with the happenings of the streaming world and media at large, then you have likely heard about the Paramount merger with Skydance that has caused an absolute firestorm.

L-R: Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton on episode 513 of Paramount Network's Yellowstone | Courtesy of Paramount

The merger might not be the exact cause for the delay, but it also could be among the reasons the company is holding the high-profile series until next year. It's pretty smart not to launch the next chapter of a massively popular franchise in the midst of company chaos. We have seen how the merger has created headaches for the rollout of South Park season 27 and its streaming home.

But the Beth and Rip spinoff's postponement could also be factoring in the huge fall season Paramount+ already has on the books with the premieres of NCIS: Tony and Ziva (Sept. 4) and Tulsa King season 3 (Sept. 21). The streamer is also slated to premiere Landman season 2 and Mayor of Kingstown season 4 this fall — barring any potential delays on their part.

Additionally, CBS has placed Y: Marshals on the schedule for the 2025-2026 television season for midseason, meaning the series won't make its bow until January 2026 at the earliest or even well into spring. Relaunching the Yellowstone franchise in close quarters could boost the profiles of both shows rather than releasing one spinoff and leaving fans to wait around for the other.

We're also eagerly anticipated word on the Michelle Pfeiffer-starring series The Madison, which is expected to be related to Yellowstone, as well as news about the hopeful 1923 spinoff series 1944. The latter was previously teased to premiere in 2026. Sure, fans will be waiting longer than expected for all of these spinoffs to arrive on our screens, but it's still an exciting time for Yellowstone.

