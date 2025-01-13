4 can't-miss Taylor Sheridan shows like Landman to watch next

The first season of Landman officially came to an end on Sunday, Jan. 12, and it's been a season full of shocking twists that had us on the edge of our seats until the very last second. Forget the cliffhanger in the season's penultimate episode; the season finale was even better! Now we need even more from Tommy Norris, Monty Miller, and all of the exciting characters.

Landman made its premiere on Paramount+ in November 2024, one week after creator Taylor Sheridan's most popular series, Yellowstone, began airing the second half of its final season on the Paramount Network. The star-studded series quickly became a new fan-favorite and the latest sensation out of the Taylor Sheridan universe of drama series.

But now that Landman has ended its first season, what should be next on your list to watch? Thankfully, there are plenty more shows to add to your watch list from the prolific creator and writer, all of which are already on the same streaming platform as Landman. Maybe you've watched them already, maybe you haven't, but here are four more Taylor Sheridan shows to watch next!

Lioness

While Landman takes place in West Texas amid the booming world of oil and its various impacts, the recommendations on this list won't have exactly the same premise, but they will all have that familiar Taylor Sheridan entertainment value. First up is Lioness, the spy thriller that's viewership hit and a critical favorite with the release of its second season last year.

Lioness delves into the war on terror as an undercover CIA team composed of women, who have been dubbed Lionesses, risk their lives for their country. Golden Globe winner Zoe Saldaña stars as Joe McNamara, the leader of the team, and she also executive produces the series along with fellow star Nicole Kidman. The show is action-packed and full of great supporting stars (including Morgan Freeman!).

Both eight-episode seasons of Lioness are available to stream on Paramount+.

1923

Obviously, if you enjoyed watching Landman, the natural next step would be to binge-watch Yellowstone. But I can't imagine that anyone who watched Landman hasn't already watched and loved Yellowstone. That being said, have you watched all of the Yellowstone spinoff series? There's quite a few, and one of the most popular is gearing up to return with a brand new season very soon.

A prequel series of the pop culture phenomenon, 1923 goes back in time to trace some of the origins of an earlier Dutton generation through major events in American history, including prohibition and the Great Depression. The series stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren and premiered on Paramount+ back in December 2022. Over two years later, the second final season arrives on Feb. 23, 2025.

Catch up on 1923 season 1 and watch season 2 on Paramount+.

Mayor of Kingstown

From a spy thriller to Western drama, the Sheridan-verse has a lot of variety to offer for all of your binge-watching needs. When you have had your fill of spies and Westerns, what about a good old-fashioned crime thriller? Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner stars in the dark, violent, and beyond gripping series Mayor of Kingstown as Kingstown peacekeeper Mike McLusky.

The series first made its premiere on Paramount+ in November 2021 and has enjoyed two popular and well-received follow-up seasons. Each season of Mayor of Kingstown contains 10 episodes, making for a decent sized binge-watch if you're looking to catch up. In December 2024, the series was renewed for season 4 and will be back with new episodes hopefully this year.

Watch Mayor of Kingstown seasons 1-3 on Paramount+ ahead of season 4.

Tulsa King

Finally, no list of Taylor Sheridan shows to watch if you loved Landman would be complete without Tulsa King. The crime drama also boasts a bit of comedy and features action star Sylvester Stallone in the leading role as Mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi. The General lands in Tulsa to set up new criminal operations right after leaving a 25-year prison sentence.

Anyone who can't get enough of crime drama shows with a touch of humor will absolutely have to add Tulsa King to their watch list. In addition to airing its first two episodes on the Paramount Network, the first season also aired on CBS, giving a major boost to the second season. It's only a matter of time until Paramount+ officially gives the green light to a third season.

Check out every episode of Tulsa King now on Paramount+.