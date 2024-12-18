The last episode of Bad Sisters season 2 is almost here! (When to stream the finale)

The last episode of Bad Sisters season 2 is fast-approaching, which means it's almost time for this part of the Garvey sisters' story to perhaps come to an end. The second installment first premiered in November, and now it's almost time to say goodbye.

The Bad Sisters season 2 finale, aka episode 8, debuts Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024 on Apple TV+. Just like the Shrinking season 2 finale, I don't think the streaming service thought things through very well. This is going to be a tough day for any new episodes of a series to come out, especially a season finale.

Since it's Christmas, most of us aren't going to have time to watch our favorite shows. I mean, I don't know. Some of you might be able to sneak off. But these days are usually full of back-to-back celebrations. So if I was planning out the schedule, I wouldn't have placed the seaosn finale to go out on Christmas Day.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Either way, it is what it is and that's when you can expect the last episode to drop! Some of you can get a head start of sorts if you are busy on premiere day since the comedy-drama begins streaming at 12 a.m. ET, which would put you at 11 p.m. CT or 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday night. That might be a workaround for you!

Today's episode, Bad Sisters season 2 episode 7, saw the Garvey sisters trying to chase down Ian and figure out where he is after he transferred Blanaid's money into his bank account. When Eva can't get ahold of him, it's obvious he's scamming them and has run away. This seems to hint that we're going to learn the full truth about him in the finale, as well as perhaps why Grace was in a frenzy the night she died.

There's also the body that was in the sisters' trunk that we saw in the first scene of episode 1. That should come back into play and hopefully all the puzzles to this mysterious element of the season will be solved and answered by the end of it. And based on creator and lead actress Sharon Horgan's comments about a potential season 3, it seems likely the second season will be the end of the road for this show. That does put more pressure on this finale in giving us all the answers. We'll find out soon if it will deliver!

The Bad Sisters season 2 finale premieres Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024 on Apple TV+.