5 Netflix shows in danger of ending this year

One of the worst feelings is getting invested in a television show only for it to get canceled well before its prime, leaving piles and piles of loose ends, countless cliffhangers, and unresolved plots. There are several variables for why television shows or series are canceled, from low viewership numbers to high filming costs.

While we do not know for certain if the following Netflix shows will be canceled this year, the chances, in our opinion, seem rather high. Some on our list may surprise you, but if there's one thing we know for certain about television show endings, they are often unexpected.

The Watcher

Believe it or not, but The Watcher is based on a true story, or a true nightmare if you will, about the Broaddus family moving into a new home only to be plagued by letters from an unknown stalker, The Watcher. The show ends without any real conclusion as to who The Watcher was, but provides enough information for audiences to come up with their own theories.

Initially, the show was greenlit for season 2, however, since that announcement any updates regarding filming have been far from promising. Considering the renewal announcement occurred in 2022, we are less than convinced the show will continue past season 1.

The Watcher, consisting of seven episodes, starred the acting talents of Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Mia Farrow, and Richard Kind. We will undoubtedly keep watch ourselves to see if anything changes, but for now, we may have to settle for one crazy, addictive, and engrossing season.

Wednesday. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday in episode 202 of Wednesday | Cr. Jonathan Hession/Netflix © 2025

Wednesday

This may surprise a good number of you, but allow us to explain. Wednesday was a hit when it premiered in November 2022.

Tim Burton took what audiences and even fans of The Addams Family knew of the story and characters and flipped it on its head. What followed was a new take on the eldest Addams child, Wednesday, going to the same school where her parents met and fell in love, uncovering a plot involving murder and monsters, all the while learning more about herself and her family.

Jenna Ortega's portrayal, which included a wacky dance that took the world by storm, warranted the show a season 2 renewal. Season 2 will be split, premiering in August and September. However, with season 1 ending on such a high note, we're worried season 2 won't be able to meet expectations.

Season 1 had the perfect story, complete with a solid and satisfying ending. Therein lies the issue. Season 2 will need to really need to pull out all the stops if it's to succeed and get renewed for a third season. But Wednesday isn't like the other shows on our list, which is a great thing. We predict that Wednesday will be cherished and remembered with two seasons alone, leaving the door open for possible spinoffs.

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello in episode 408 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Emily in Paris

Let's not get everyone's hopes up just yet. Emily in Paris has been renewed for season 5 and is filming the new episodes. However, that does not mean a season 6 is on the horizon.

Even if you have never heard or watched Emily in Paris, you are well aware of how many people dislike it. Seriously, just do a quick internet search and you'll find countless articles and sources as to why. And yet it has been renewed for what some believe is another lackluster season. But at this point in the game, we predict that season 5 will be its last.

We equally predict that the announcement will come by the end of the year. In all honesty, how much longer can this show go on for? There has to be a breaking point, especially with audiences always craving something new, enthralling, and worthwhile. We don't see that same audience rushing back to Emily in Paris.

PULSE. (L to R) Willa Fitzgerald as Danny Simms and Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips in Episode 109 of Pulse. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Pulse

Frankly, we were very surprised to see that Pulse was not well received by both audiences and critics alike. How often does that happen? Medical dramas are usually surefire television show gold genres (HBO's The Pitt, anyone?), even though they are vastly overdone. At this point, how hasn't every storyline been covered?

Yet Pulse somehow managed to stumble and fall, even with a talented cast. Between the plot being unoriginal and the characters equally unlikable, Pulse has to be on the television show chopping block.

As luck would have it, there has been no official word on whether the show has been renewed or canceled. And while you may already be thinking of several television shows worse than this that have been renewed for reasons no one can comprehend, we don't have any confidence that Pulse will survive to see season 2.

Leanne. (L to R) Leanne Morgan and Tim Daly as Andrew in Episode #106 of Leanne. Cr. Patrick McElhenney/Netflix © 2024

Leanne

To end our list is another show that will have barely gotten off the ground, the comedy series Leanne. Created by comedian Leanne Morgan, the Netflix show airs July 31, which, according to the streaming service, is about a Southern mom starting over after her husband leaves her for another woman.

While we don't have much to go on, we're less than confident that this new sitcom will last more than a season. There is no denying that Leanne Morgan is funny, but sometimes the shift from comedic standup to a legitimate comedic television show doesn't translate well. While we predict good viewership numbers, we fear Leanne will be forgettable and end this year with only one season.

