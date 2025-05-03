Lily Collins shares new Emily in Paris season 5 update: 'It's almost time'

Ever since Emily and Marcello rode off on his scooter at the end of Emily in Paris season 4, all of us fans have been ravenous waiting for Emily's next adventures in Paris — and Rome! — in season 5. Emily embarked on a huge life change by moving to Rome to run the new Agence Grateau office and saying goodbye to Paris and Gabriel. Well, at least for now.

We already know that Emily in Paris season 5 begins filming in May 2025, starting first in Rome before moving to Paris to complete filming in the summer. The gears are already in motion as series star and producer Lily Collins recently shared a new behind the scenes update. The new mom shared a video featuring multiple photos of Emily's previous fashion statements as fittings begin for season 5.

"Looking back at Emily's past seasons looks as we fit for season five!! It's almost time..."

Unfortunately, Collins didn't give us any sneak peeks at what Emily would be wearing in season 5, but if she's starting to put together the looks that get people talking, we're getting so close to cameras starting to roll. As Collins teased, "it's almost time" for season 5 to begin filming later this month, and that's when the real teases begin. But we know a decent amount about season 5 so far.

For starters, Emily in Paris season 5 will be down a day 1 main cast member. In late April 2025, Camille Razat confirmed her exit from the series after four seasons playing Gabriel's on-again, off-again girlfriend Camille and Emily's frenemy.

While Razat won't be back as Camille in season 5, the actress hinted that the door is open to potential appearances in future seasons, should the series be renewed following the fifth season.

Beyond Razat's departure from the series, Emily in Paris season 5 has confirmed the returns of the rest of the main cast, including Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, who had been previously waffling on his return to the series.

The new season also boasts Lucien Laviscount back in a series regular capacity as his fan-favorite character Alfie. The jury's still out on exactly what role he will play in Emily's life this time around, but it's sure to be juicy.

Once cameras begin rolling later this month and throughout the summer, we'll be getting new updates from the set and glimpses of the outfits Collins and the wardrobe team picked out for Emily in season 5. But there's always unexpected surprises in store in Emily's world, both fashion and romantic.

Stay tuned for more Emily in Paris season 5 news and updates from Show Snob!