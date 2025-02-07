Paramount+ crime drama's new season lands Sopranos star for major role

Now that Yellowstone season 5 has concluded, fans are anxiously awaiting what's next from the Taylor Sheridan universe. Thankfully, there's a new season of 1923 coming to Paramount+ in February 2025, but there are also a number of Sheridan-produced series coming down the pipeline, including the highly anticipated new season of the Jeremy Renner crime drama Mayor Kingstown.

Back in December 2024, Paramount+ announced that Mayor of Kingstown was renewed for season 4 with Renner returning to reprise his role as Mike McLusky. Since the renewal, the streamer hasn't revealed too many details about the forthcoming season, like a filming timeline or a release timeframe, but we're learning more information about the new cast members joining Renner.

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 had added a handful of high-profile series regulars and recurring star, and one of the new additions just might be the show's biggest gets yet. Deadline reported that Edie Falco, the Emmy Award-winning star of The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie, has officially boarded the fourth season in a series regular role. Season 4 just got that much more exciting!

Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown streaming on Paramount+ | Credit: Eric Ogden/Paramount+

Edie Falco joins Mayor of Kingstown season 4 as filming begins

The Emmy winner will definitely leave her mark on Mayor of Kingstown, as she's set to play Nina Hobbs, the new prison warden at Anchor Bay. She's surely going to become a new person for Mike to butt heads with in season 4, but Falco's Nina Hobbs isn't the only new character coming to the series' new season. Ahead of the season, four more cast members have joined the cast.

Clayton Cardenas will recur in season 4 as Deputy Warden Torres, who will work closely with Nina Hobbs. Lennie James has an arc in season 4 as Michigan-based gangster Frank Moses, and Younger star Laura Benanti will also be a series regular as Kingstown's new correctional officer Cindy Stephens. It's going to be so exciting to see how Mike interacts with these new characters!

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 started filming back in late January 2025, which was announced on Jan. 21 in an Instagram post from Paramount+ and the show's official account. The photo, featured above, shows Renner back on set as Mike McLusky and holding the slate before filming a scene. There's a woman standing behind him, but it's unclear if it's a crew member or new cast member.

According to a listing on the Pittsburgh Film Office website looking for extras, filming on Mayor of Kingstown lasts between January and May 2025. It's worth noting that the third season also began filming in January and was still able to make a premiere date by June of the same year. With that in mind, it's entirely possible that we could see season 4 begin rolling out by summer 2025.

Mayor of Kingstown fans are definitely getting even more excited for the new season with production now in the works and big stars joining the cast. Falco's casting in season 4 should attract new eyeballs to the show since she's such a celebrated actress on the small screen. There's not doubt that The Sopranos star will help take this show all the way to the Emmys with season 4.

Stay tuned for more streaming news and updates from Show Snob!