Mayor of Kingstown stars talk about their epic final scene in season 4 and more

Each season of Mayor of Kingstown closes at least one storyline, but leaves others open. For example, season 3 ends with the death of Milo and Iris overdosing after escaping Kingstown.

As expected, season 4 closed some chapters, and actors Taylor Handley (who plays Kyle McLusky) and Richard Brake (Merle Callahan) discuss the intense final scene and more.

Spoilers for the season 4 finale of Mayor of Kingstown ahead.

I began by saying how great the final episode was, and Handley immediately spoke to the greatness of the creative team.

“It’s a testament to the incredible writing and structure of the season," Handley said. "This storyline is the most fun storyline I’ve ever filmed, and it’s done so well.”

Next, I mentioned how Kyle switched from being a character with animated facial features to being very angry and straight-faced in the end. Handley started by praising Richard Brake, who was in the final scene with him.

“Richard is one of the best scene partners you could ask for. And getting to play that switch you were talking about, it’s the joy of getting to act in the show and the joy of getting to watch the show, because you are getting satisfied as an audience member."

Richard Brake talks about the satisfaction Handley mentioned by explaining the evolution of Merle.

“It was absolutely brilliant, honestly. I loved the way they developed Merle over both seasons, but particularly in season 4. And you watch him slowly rise to how evil he finally is. We never really see him do a lot of bad things. We just hear about how bad he was. And then you finally see it in episode 8. And then you get to see him broken at the last second."

Like Handley, and other cast members of Mayor of Kingstown, Brake praised the actors and creative staff.

“It’s so easy to do when you’re working with someone like Taylor or Nishi (Munshi) in that scene where she dies. Everyone involved is incredible, but the writing is sublime.”

I had to know what they thought about their performances in the season finale. As I mentioned earlier, it was an intense scene. Maybe one of the most in any season finale. Handley said he was proud of “Just being able to go there.”

He elaborated saying, “It could have gone either way. Kyle could have let his moral compass be his guide, but instead, he goes the other way and lets revenge be the thing that takes over.

Brake added, “For me, just having that final moment for Merle to really break apart. It was a great moment to be given to do.”

As of now, there are no reports on whether Mayor of Kingstown will return for a fifth season. However, with the high praise the show received, there’s no reason it shouldn't come back. I asked Handley what he’d like to see from Kyle McLusky if the story continues.

“I think there are two options. He’s either going to go deeper into the darkness, or he’s going to rise out of the ashes. Either choice would be great.”

If and when Paramount renews Mayor of Kingstown, Show Snob will be here to let you know. Stay tuned.