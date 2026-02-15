Meet the 14 knights who will fight in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 5's trial of seven

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 5 will likely feature the biggest battle of the season, and there are a dozen knights who will be involved in the trial of seven.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 4 introduces an obscure form of trial by combat, unknown even for Game of Thrones fans: a trial of seven. The tradition predates Aegon's Conquest, rooted in an ancient belief from the Andals and the Faith of the Seven that the gods were more likely to intervene if seven champions fought on each side.

When Ser Duncan the Tall challenges Aerion Targaryen for a trial by combat to save his own skin, the prince calls for a trial of seven instead. Dunk has no wealth, no reputation, no Kingsguard to protect him, and no fancy armor, but he has a few friends who are willing to fight for his cause.

If you're still a little confused, here's a breakdown of every character fighting on Dunk's side in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, along with the opponents they will be facing in next week's episode.

Dexter Sol Ansell (Egg) and William Houston (Robyn Rhysling) in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Courtesy of Steffan Hill/HBO.

Who fights for Ser Duncan the Tall in the trial of seven?

The six knights who will fight next to Dunk in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms are as follows:

Lyonel Baratheon (Daniel Ings)

Raymun Fossoway (Shaun Thomas)

Humfrey Beesbury (Danny Collins)

Humfrey Hardyng (Ross Anderson)

Robyn Rhysling (William Houston)

Prince Baelor Targaryen (Bertie Carvel)

Lyonel Baratheon is the knight known as the "Laughing Storm," whom Ser Duncan befriends in episode 1. He is the heir of House Baratheon and is as good a swordsman as he is a dancer.

After Steffon Fossoway betrays Dunk and teams up with the Targaryens, his cousin and squire Raymun takes his place. He is knighted by Lyonel moments before the trial begins.

Humfrey Beesbury and Humfrey Hardyng are brothers-in-law in the HBO series. What many viewers may have missed is that the two faced each other in the first joust of episode 2, with Hardyng emerging victorious — only to be badly wounded in his duel against Prince Aerion. Thirsty for revenge, Hardyng decides to fight on Dunk's side despite his broken leg, and one can assume that he is the one who convinces Beesbury to join the cause.

Robyn Rhysling, known as "the maddest knight in Westeros", is the one-eyed knight Egg encounters at the beginning of episode 3. As for the biggest surprise in Ser Duncan's team, Prince Baelor Targaryen joins the trial of seven out of loyalty to his knightly oath — as the heir to the Iron Throne, there's no way the Kingsguard will target him, which gives Dunk a certain advantage.

Finn Bennett (Aerion) in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Courtesy of Steffan Hill/HBO.

Who fights for Aerion Targaryen in the trial of seven?

Ser Duncan's unlikely band will have some formidable opponents to face:

Aerion Targaryen (Finn Bennett)

Maekar Targaryen (Sam Spruell)

Daeron Targaryen (Henry Ashton)

Steffon Fossoway (Edward Ashley)

Willem Wylde

Donnel of Duskendale (Bill Ward)

Roland Crakehall (Wade Briggs)

Aerion is the sole reason a trial of seven is being held in the first place: unwilling to face Dunk alone in a standard trial by combat — whether out of fear or an interest in the easiest path for revenge, possibly both — he unearths the trial of seven tradition in the hope that Ser Duncan won't find six champions who are willing to risk their lives for him.

Fighting on Aerion's side is his father, Maekar, who will do everything in his power to protect his son, and Daeron, his oldest brother, who promised Ser Duncan he would do his best to stay out of the fight. Steffon Fossoway accepted fighting for Aerion in exchange for a lordship, and the other three knights are members of the Kingsguard.

The epic trial of seven will take place in the next A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode, "In the Name of the Mother," which will air on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.