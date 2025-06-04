Might any characters time travel in Outlander: Blood of My Blood?

One of the main elements of Outlander is time traveling. It's one of the things that makes the series special and adds that fantastical element to Jamie and Claire's love story. Of course, it's the Stones that brought them together and set them on their destiny to each other. So is it possible that prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood will see the same?

It's not just Claire who's a time traveler, figuring out it is hereditary in some way. Brianna and Roger both are able to thanks to their mothers Claire and Geillis, plus Roger and Bree's kids Jemmy and Mandy are able to go through the Stones too. Surprisingly, not many other characters have the ability that we've seen. The only others in the series so far are Otter Tooth and Wendigo Donner.

I'm very curious to see whether any of the characters in Blood of My Blood will end up being able to go through the Stones too. From the ones we've met - Colum, Dougal, Mrs. Fitz, Murtagh, Jocasta, and Ned Gowan - none are as far as we know. Jamie's parents, Ellen and Brian too. Anyway, Jamie never had the ability, as much as we've wanted him to, so I don't think anyone from his family has that potential.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood on Starz

Claire's parents also were not time travelers, so I wonder if the prequel will answer the question of where she gets it from. Or is she just born with the ability herself? Julia and Henry died in a car accident and Claire was in the car with them, so I don't think it would be a situation like Roger's dad as we learned in Outlander season 7. So this certainly does raise many questions. Clan MacKenzie and the others clans have been teased quite a bit, though I don't know who, and if, from Henry and Julia's inner circles we will meet. Maybe someone that hasn't been teased yet is a time traveler.

I feel like the time travel element has to be a part of the story somehow in Outlander: Blood of My Blood. It just wouldn't feel like the historical drama without it. Plus, I don't know if this was just for fun or not, but Sam Heughan and his onscreen father Jamie Roy were at the Stones during the Outlander & Blood of My Blood: The Gathering event to celebrate World Outlander Day. The two started it off posing that question while at Craigh Na Dun. Was that a hint, or just to have fun? I don't know. I guess we'll find out soon when the prequel series arrives this summer, Aug. 8, 2025 on Starz. I'm so ready!

