Outlander: Blood of My Blood will show our favorite trait about Claire comes from her mother

Prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood is the perfect opportunity to learn more about Jamie and Claire's history, which starts with their parents of course. Though there's many other characters we met in season 1 of the flagship series that are also tied into the story. One thing that will be interesting to see is what our favorite couple have gotten from their parents. Even if they may not know it.

Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts and executive producer Maril Davis did tease that we're going to see some similar traits that Jamie and Claire may have picked up from their parents, but didn't clarify what exactly. Except they did tease one, which I'm excited about! The two creatives shared that we can look forward to Claire's mother, Julia, being as clever and curious as her daughter. Check out what they said to Entertainment Weekly below:

"Julia picks things up quite easily. If you look around her flat, she has so many things she can do. She tinkers with things. She's able to fix things. She's artistic. She's got an almost a photographic memory. She's adept at many things." - Maril Davis

"She's an inveterate learner. She just wants to consume knowledge, and it's anything and everything. Part of what she gave to Claire is that curiosity, that intrinsic curiosity about the world and learning. Claire focused it on medicine, but if you think about it, Claire knows so much about herbs and she made penicillin for God's sake." - Matthew B. Roberts

You can definitely say that about Claire! She did have medical knowledge as a nurse in World War II, though she continued with the herbs and such on her own. And they definitely came in handy on her first trip back to the past and her fateful meeting with the one and only Jamie Fraser in Outlander season 1.

The curiosity is what lead her to becoming a doctor and wanting to continue learning and bettering herself. And as Roberts said, she created penicillin in a time where it shouldn't exist yet. This is definitely one of my favorite traits about Claire. She's like a sponge and wants to learn as much as she can, especially if it has anything to do with healing and medicine.

And to now know that she gets that from her mother, and that we'll be seeing those connections onscreen, is really heartwarming. Especially since she doesn't have memories of her parents, they passed when she was only five years old. She'll have that connection to her mom, even if she doesn't know it. But us viewers do, and it makes it all the more touching.

Jamie was not much older than Claire when his mother Ellen passed away. He was only eight years old. So I wonder if he'll have any quirks or traits from his mother that we'll get to see. He certainly got her fiery red hair! All these little easter eggs are going to be fun for us to be on the lookout for. Be sure to keep a close watch. These Outlander writers are good at what they do, and I'm sure there' going to be plenty of connections for us to catch!

Outlander: Blood of My Blood premieres Aug. 8 2025 on Starz.