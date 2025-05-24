Outlander: Blood of My Blood will prove it's not just Jamie and Claire who are 'destined to be together'

Jamie and Claire are definitely one of the most iconic couples in television history. There's just no doubt about that at all! They've saved each other countless times, sacrificed for the other, and are soulmates in every definition of the word. Their worlds were meant to collide, and it makes for the epic love story we have in Outlander. With the prequel series, Blood of My Blood, coming this summer, it's going to be clear that it's not just the two of them who are a power couple in this world.

Executive producer Maril Davis confirmed that's one of the themes that will be explored in the new upcoming series, which will feature the love stories of both Jamie and Claire's parents. Get ready to fall in love with the love between Brian and Ellen Fraser, as well as Henry and Julia Beauchamp. Here's what the EP told Entertainment Weekly:

"Fate and destiny are words we lean on in Outlander. In Blood of My Blood, we have the ability to show that Jamie and Claire aren't the only couple who are destined to be together."

The two Outlander: Blood of My Blood couples will face hardships

Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts also shared that both couples, though in completely different times, will face hardships they'll have to overcome together.

"When two people are fated to be together, but everybody else doesn't think you should be, there's going to be problems."

Outlander: Blood of My Blood on Starz

Now when it comes to Ellen and Brian, we know thanks to what has been said in Outlander that the two ended up running away together and eloping. Without giving away spoilers, the novels by author Diana Gabaldon also reveal that the Highland couple end up having to do that because Colum and Dougal try to set up an arranged marriage between Ellen and Malcolm Grant to strengthen ties between the two clans.

Though she was already in love with Brian at this time, and refused to marry other than for love. So I'm sure that will be a part of the story in the 10-episode season. Brian's father, Lord Lovat, was also against their union. With this extended family also a part of the series, this will all come into play I'm sure.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood on Starz

As for who doesn't want Henry and Julia together, I'm not really sure. Not much is known about Claire's parents, even in the novels. Perhaps their parents are invovled? Or, Roberts' comments could be in reference to the external hardships of their environment. Henry serves in World War I and will be dealing with the trauma of that in the aftermath, while "Julia goes through her own challenges as well. Though the war is also what brings the couple together, Davis shared via EW:

"Had this war not happened, would they have met? Maybe. Were they fated to meet? Potentially. But this war is literally what brought them together."

So whether it's family or other external factors, there's one thing Outlander: Blood of My Blood will prove. Just as it's clear as day that Jamie and Claire were destined to be together, the same can be said about their parents Ellen and Brian, and Julia and Henry. With how much us fans are already in love with the OG couple, I'm really looking forward to shipping not one, but two more!

Outlander: Blood of My Blood premieres Aug. 8, 2025 on Starz.