The Morning Show season 4 teaser: 'The truth always comes out'

There's still a ways to go before the dramatic and juicy The Morning Show season 4 premieres on Apple TV+ this fall. Though that doesn't mean we can't get little peeks and teases about the upcoming new season. Thankfully, the streamer dropped a teaser video that's quick, but definitely has us excited for the never-ending conflict to come.

The Morning Show season 4 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 with the first episode on Apple TV+. Each week, one installment of the 10-episode season will drop. Get ready for the show to be with us through the fall as the finale is scheduled to release on Wednesday, Nov. 19. Now what about that teaser? Before we get into all the details it reveals, be sure to watch it below!

As you can see above, the video doesn't reveal any new scenes to come. Though it does of course tease our two leading ladies, Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon). As always, there seems to be a lot for them to deal with in the fourth season.

Presumably, it seems like Bradley wants to team up and work with Alex on something once again. Perhaps whatever the cover-up at the newly merged UBA-NBN is? Just like where we left off in season 3, Alex wants more of a say at the company, and perhaps even to run it. Though as Paul's appearance and voiceover states, that's going to be way easier said than done.

Also surprisingly, Bradley shares that she has to do what's best for the company. Huh. That doesn't really sound like our Bradley. What happened to make her change her stance? As Mia puts it in the teaser, she wanted to come in here and make changes. Where is that now? Plus, Chip wants some kind of dirt he can trade. He has such a complicated relationship with Alex and the company. It seems like that will continue.

The Morning Show season 4 on Apple TV+

My favorite part of the teaser video is Cory's voiceover at the end: "It sounds like the drama at the network is juicer than the drama on the network." Um, yes. That's literally been true from the very start of this show! Drama is an understatement to describe these employees at the morning show. Goodness, gracious.

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, The Morning Show season 4 stars Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, and Jon Hamm. New cast members, two of which were shown in the teaser above, include Marion Cotillard and Boyd Holbrook, as well as Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, and William Jackson Harper.

The fourth season takes place in spring 2024, which is about two years after the events of season 3. UBA and NBN are now completely merged, which leads to the newsroom's increased responsibility in a world that's full of "deepfakes, conspiracy theories, and corporate cover-ups," per the synopsis. They'll be busy with a lot to report on, all the while trying to handle the drama within the network. Will they be able to handle it? We'll find out in a couple of months!

The Morning Show season 4 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 on Apple TV+.

