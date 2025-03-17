Netflix has already started the year off strong with the premieres of shows like XO, Kitty season 2, The Night Agent season 2, Zero Day, and more. And while these series' are dramas and brought it in their own individual ways, I think the most dramatic Netflix show you may have missed this year was Beauty in Black season 1 Part 2.

The first eight episodes of the Tyler Perry series debuted in October 2024. But viewers had to wait a few months more to watch the next set of eight to find out what happens after the lead character, Kimmie's, sister is kidnapped. The second half of the season picks up with Kimmie doing whatever it takes to find her. Whether you watched the first part and know what I'm talking about or not, this show is definitely on the much more dramatic side. Like, soap opera dramatic.

But you know what? That's what makes it an enjoyable watch for fans! And we really didn't expect anything less from Tyler Perry. If there's one word to describe his multiple pieces of content, it's that they're definitely dramatic. Beauty in Black has those moments that make you wonder at the ridiculousness of it all.

Calvin Ashford/Netflix © 2025

One example is a teeny bi*** slap fight between two characters. And you can tell how fake it is, like they're not even trying. I'm sorry, but all I could do is laugh. And one plot point soap operas and soap opera-like shows love to do is a fake death, before bringing that character back. Surprise, he/she is alive! But you know we all see it coming if there's no body shown. Right?

I don't know what it is about shows like this, but for some reason they're amusing to watch. I think we all need some exaggerated drama for our amusement sometimes. And I will give it to the series, it does have some good plot twists. Especially the Beauty in Black season 1 Part 2 ending. There's some good stuff also coming in the already confirmed season 2. I'm so ready, bring it on!

So, if you haven't watched the Netflix series yet, I definitely recommend it if you need some extra drama in your life, or you're a fan of these types of shows. I wasn't expecting to enjoy watching the dramatics of the Bellarie family unfold as much as I have. And I'm glad I checked it out. And so should you! Let the trailer prove it all.

Beauty in Black season 1 is now streaming on Netflix. The series has already been renewed for a second season.