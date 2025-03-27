3 new Netflix shows to watch (and 2 to skip) in April 2025

There's no doubt that March was the best month on Netflix of the year. Well, so far. We're still expecting Stranger Things and Wednesday to return sometime in 2025, after all. But March brought so many great Netflix shows, like the second part of Beauty in Black, the blockbuster limited series Adolescence, two Harlan Coben shows, Shondaland murder mystery The Residence, and plenty more. Thankfully, April keeps the good times rolling with lots more great new shows.

In April, there's more than just the high-profile premieres to look forward to, such as the premiere of the third season of Love on the Spectrum on April 2, the animated horror fantasy series Devil May Cry on April 3, the return of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) on April 8, and the documentary series Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing on April 9. Additional new series also include North of North on April 10, The Gardener on April 11, The Glass Dome on April 15, and The Eternaut on April 30.

Between unscripted series, foreign series, and all of the exciting Netflix original drama series coming in April 2025, we're going to have an overflowing watch list. But should you watch or skip that hot new medical drama series? Is the Heartland and Yellowstone influenced romantic drama series worth checking out? And what about the newest seasons of fan-favorites Black Mirror and You? Here's what to watch on Netflix in April 2025 and what you can skip for another time... or altogether.

Pulse. (L to R) Willa Fitzgerald as Danny and Colin Woodell as Phillips in Episode 107 of Pulse | Cr. Jeff Neumann/Netflix © 2024

Pulse

Watch! First up on our list of new Netflix shows to watch and skip in April 2025 is the streamer's first foray into an original medical drama series. Pulse comes from co-creators Zoe Robyn and Carlton Cuse and takes place in Miami's most hectic Level 1 Trauma Center as its doctors and nurses attempt to keep their patients cared for as a hurricane heads toward them. The series stars Will Fitzgeradl, Colin Woodell, Justina Machado, and more. If you love medical dramas like Grey's Anatomy and The Resident, you will love the show's indelible mixture of the medical and romantic, and it's the perfect show to watch as Max's The Pitt nears its end. Start binge-watching all 10 episodes on April 3.

Black Mirror season 7 | Courtesy of Netflix

Black Mirror season 7

Skip! It's time for a new season of the insanely popular anthology series Black Mirror. The seventh season of the highly discussed series drops on April 10, but the mood among viewers seems to be... less than enthused? There's something that has fans not as excited for season 7, even though the cast includes big names like Paul Giamatti, Cristin Milioti, Rashida Jones, Issa Rae, Awkwafina, Emma Corrin, Will Poulter, Traci Ellis Ross, and more. The new season contains six all-new episodes with stacked casts. Lots of fans will definitely still be tuning in, but if you're on the fence, skip the new season for now and dive in when you're ready.

Ransom Canyon. Minka Kelly as Quinn in Episode #103 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. Anna Kooris/Netflix © 2025

Ransom Canyon

Skip! If you're a fan of Virgin River or Heartland or even Yellowstone, then Ransom Canyon is the show for you. Based on the series of books by Jodi Thomas, the modern Western romantic drama takes place in Texas and follows the various interpersonal dramas of three ranching families. There's fighting cowboys, lust among old friends, and mysterious strangers bringing secrets into town, all with a great cast led by Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly. Obviously, the series won't be everyone's cup of tea, so skip if that doesn't sound intriguing. Me? I'll be watching on April 17 for all of the drama and especially for the always wonderful Minka Kelly.

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way - Production Still Image | Courtesy of Netflix

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way

Watch! There are so many Netflix shows you could choose to watch in April, whether they're any of the foreign series to look out for or the true crime docuseries that will inevitably burn up the top 10. But it's not every day that we gain access to one of the currently most successful athletes in the world. Carlos Alcaraz: My Way follows the 21-year-old Spanish tennis player, who not only won the Netflix Slam but picked up titles at the French Open, Wimbledon, and Paris Olympics last year, on and off the court. My Way's three episodes track Carlos through his 2024 season and allows his personality to shine. Don't miss this one when it premieres on April 23!

You. (L to R) Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, Charlotte Ritchie as Kate Lockwood in episode 502 of You | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

You season 5

Watch! Finally, it all comes down to this. The final season of You and the fate of Joe Goldberg revealed. In You season 5, Joe returns to New York City, but the seemingly perfect life he has made for himself isn't all that it's cracked up to be when his past catches up to him. Unlike the previous season, which was released in two parts, fans can binge-watch all 10 episodes of the final season at once without interruption, unless it's your choice to interrupt your binge. There's no way that fans of You won't be watching season 5 the second it drops on April 24 to find out how it all ends. Seriously, everyone will be talking about it, so make sure to avoid spoilers!