3 most underrated Peacock shows of 2025 that you need to check out right now

When it comes to streaming services, Peacock has some great originals that end up going missed. That’s because it’s trying to fight against the likes of Netflix and HBO Max, and it’s disappointing. There are some excellent shows that end up being canceled, and they need more attention.

Throughout 2025, we got some excellent comedies, dramas, and true crime series. Three of them you definitely slept on, and I do partially blame the release schedule. However, it’s time to pay attention to what the NBCUniversal streaming platform has to offer, because I bet you’re already sleeping on one of the shows.

The Copenhagen Test

At the end of 2025, Peacock released The Copenhagen Test starring Simu Liu and Melissa Barrera, and it could have been amazing. The problem for this show is that it arrived the weekend of Christmas and it was a binge-watch release. Nobody was sitting down Christmas weekend to binge-watch a thriller, and the show deserved better.

The intense series added sci-fi to the spy thriller, with Liu’s character, Alexander, having his eyes and ears hacked due to nano technology in his brain. As an intelligence agent, it meant that everything he did could be compromised, but a group called The Orphanage had a new plan, and it led Alexander into a much more dangerous world as he figured out who he could trust.

Long Bright River

When it comes to actresses who will surprise you, Amanda Seyfried is probably up there. For most people, the first introduction to her was in Mean Girls, and then she proved she could sing with Mamma Mia and Les Misérables. Well, the Peacock series Long Bright River also proved that she is a damn good actress to keep your eye on.

The crime drama follows her as Mickey Fitzpatrick, a veteran patrolwoman who just wants to find her missing sister. When three local women are murdered, she ends up following the trail to see if it can lead her to the answers that she needs. Unfortunately, it was another victim of the release schedule. While the show was outstanding and well-paced, it didn’t get the chance to grow with a binge-watch release.

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

There are many true crime dramas that will dramatize a serial killer without respect for the victims’ families. Peacock got it right with Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, proving that it is possible to fictionalize without sensationalizing. If you didn’t catch the series when it was released in 2025, now is the time to do so.

The series takes a look into the life of John Wayne Gacy, who was a respected member of the community. Yet, he harbored a dark secret, which led to the raping, torturing, and murdering of men and boys. This show doesn’t sensationalize that element of it. Instead, it takes a look at the systemic failures, the missed opportunities by the police, and the societal prejudices that meant the victims didn’t get the respect that they deserved.

