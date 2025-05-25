The most unexpected Squid Game season 3 player will go through a 'dramatic character arc development'

The first season of Squid Game did such a good job of having us either connect with the characters and like them, or love to hate them. Season 2 also has some great ones, and though we got to know the players in season 1 well, it feels like the new set of participants have wormed their way into our hearts even more. Especially as we'll spend more time with the surviving ones in Squid Game season 3 on Netflix.

When we were first introduced to this world, there were so many more games and season 1 was very action-packed. I did miss this element a bit in the second season as it felt like there was much more dialogue and characters speaking than actually playing the games. That does also mean we've been with them what feels like longer, and actually the ones who have no survived the revolution are still with us. There's an even deeper connection there.

Squid Game S3 Yim Si-wan as Myung-gi in Squid Game S3 Cr. No Ju-han/Netflix © 2025

As Gi-hun (Player 456) lost his best friend Jung-bae (Player 390), we were expecting to see the central character go through substantial changes. Creator, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk even teased that Gi-hun "goes through the most dramatic change, in terms of his character arc" per Entertainment Weekly. Though he's not the only one, and Hwang actually made it a point to talk about the most unexpected Squid Game season 3 player who will do the same. Here's what he told the news outlet:

"I would like to point out that Myung-gi [Player 333] in season 3, the father of [Jun-hee, Player 222] baby, he goes through a most dramatic character arc development. So look for Myung-gi's change as well."

Myung-gi might just step up in Squid Game season 3

If the director is teasing this and pointing it out, then there's certainly something big coming for his character in terms of development. Is he going to step up and be less selfish, or does Hwang perhaps mean he goes to the darker side? I honestly think it's the former, and hope for Jun-hee's sake, because she deserves it, that he isn't as selfish. That is, if they both survive.

We have seen him sort of look out for her during the games. Though I wonder if maybe what Hwang is teasing means that he sacrifices himself or somehow takes Jun-hee's place if she's about to be eliminated, saving both her and their child. Hmm. I mean, look at that image of him above!

Speaking of that baby, the teaser trailer of the third season did such a good job of making us exclaim as we heard the baby's cry. Now whether the baby will be born in or out of the games remains a big question, though Hwang did tease that the baby plays an important role not just for his or her mother, but also "the fate of everyone inside." What a tease!

Squid Game season 3 premieres June 27, 2025 on Netflix.