Squid Game creator promises even more 'intense games' in season 3

You know, I remember watching Squid Game season 1 and being completely thrown off and shocked when Red Light, Green Light first happened. I'd gone into the series not knowing what to expect, and wow. I still don't know how to explain that initial feeling. The stakes of the games continued to get higher and higher, and they continued to get more intense in the first and second season. Well, prepare for even more to come in Squid Game season 3 on Netflix.

A look at human nature in Squid Game season 3

Creator, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly to tease the final season, coming June 27, 2025, of the hit Netflix series. He is ready to crank up the intensity level for the players and characters. Check out what he told the news outlet below:

"In the case of season 3, I wanted to introduce games that could really show the lowest bottom of human beings, because the series itself is reaching its climax. I wanted very intense games to bring out the bottom parts of human nature."

No Ju-han/Netflix © 2024

I mean, I knew that the creatives would definitely raise the stakes in these final episodes. With a show as big as this one, there's a lot of expectations. I definitely do not envy Dong-hyuk's position because there's so much pressure there because of that. Though if anyone can raise up to the expectations, it's definitely him.

He also went on to tease that the third season would bring back more of those games that featured a height element, which brings out the fear in some people even more. Think back to season 1's Tug of War and Glass Stepping Stones. The height element definitely added another layer of intrigue, if that's the right word to use with what's happening here, and anxiety for the players.

Squid Game S3 Jo Yu-ri as Jun-hee in Squid Game S3 Cr. No Ju-han/Netflix © 2025

As the director mentions, we didn't have any games like that in season 2. So I'm very interested to see which ones he's chosen for Squid Game season 3! So far based on what's been teased, there's only two games we're aware of. There's what seems to be a different version of Red Light, Green Light. And this time the giant doll, Young-hee, is joined by her boyfriend Cheol-su in the deadly game.

The teaser trailer also focused on one game, and that's something to do with a gum ball machine sort of mechanism. Otherwise, we really don't know how many more games there will be and what they'll look like. Though now we have another little nugget to sustain us until the final season arrives on Netflix. This show is crazy! It makes you want to cover your eyes, and keep them wide open at the same time.

Squid Game season 3 premieres June 27, 2025 on Netflix.