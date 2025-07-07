Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2 gets exciting filming update

Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2 has officially moved production from the east coast to the west coast, which is giving us a positive indication to the filming status of the Prime Video spy action series. The show got renewed back in May 2024, so clearly things have been moving at a bit of a snail's pace. However this major update most likely tells us things are going to pick up soon.

The streamer's sophomore season will now be filmed in Los Angeles County, according to Deadline. The news outlet shares that Gov. Gavin Newsom shared the spy drama is making the move after the state approving a $750 million fund for its Film and TV Tax Credit Program. This is a major move to incentivize productions to move back to LA after leaving for places like New York City and Atlanta.

As mentioned above, the first season, which premiered in February 2024, mainly filmed on the east coast in the Big Apple. Locations also included Italy and the Italian Dolomites. So why is this news such a big deal for the second installment? Well, with the cast and crew moving to LA soon, this most likely means that filming for Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2 is set to start very soon as well. Prime Video has not confirmed this, but again. It's a big indicator the cameras will begin rolling in a few months. Deadline reports that "exact production details" are "still being sorted."

Donald Glover, Maya Erskine

It's certainly been a while for fans of the series who have been waiting for more. Personally, I think the first season was enough, and I'm not necessarily looking forward to a season 2. This is an exciting filming update, though I'm not really excited. The second season is set to be an anthology-sort of format with Mark Eydelshteyn and Sophie Thatcher taking over the lead roles as the central couple.

So it's unclear if Donald Glover and and Maya Erskine will be back in any capacity. But they won't be the main couple anymore. However season 1 ended on a cliffhanger, so it's weird to me that this is the case. That's why I'm not too thrilled about another chapter of this story.

But let's see, I guess. Perhaps we'll get an update about their characters through the dialogue, for example. Glover will continue to serve as an executive producer. And for those of you who are looking forward to it, at least you can get excited about this filming update.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2 on Prime Video.

