Murderbot episode 5 recap: The truth about Sec Unit comes out

The previous episode of Murderbot ended with Sec Unit, despite having free will, sacrificing itself to protect the human it keeps complaining about. But I think they're starting to grow on it. Episode 5, "Rogue War Tracker Infinite," picks up where the story left off, and reveals the truth about our favorite bot to the group. Here's a recap of what happened in the Apple TV+ series. Spoilers below.

We know that this group of researchers aren't just your typical humans. They care about each other deeply, and they also have a conscience and can't hlep themselves from caring about Sec Unit. They view it as a part of the team now, even if it could be dangerous. They decide to repair and reboot it, even if they do run the risk of Murderbot killing them. Ok, then.

Murderbot's secrets are exposed

Thankfully, Sec Unit is fine and does not indeed kill them. Though this major hit reveals the big secret its been keeping. The programming shows that even before that rogue bot inserted the combat override module, Gurathin figures out that Murderbot hacked into its system and had free will.

Murderbot on Apple TV+, episode 5

The team is shocked, and doesn't trust it for a moment. And then they kind of go back to liking Sec Unit once again. The writing for this has been kind of silly because they keep doing that. But, whatever. Moving on. Another major secret exposed is the fact that Murderbot likes watching soap operas. Ha!

It turns out there is one survivor from the other team who was killed by their hacked Sec Units. Leebeebee, played by Anna Konkle, is still alive and somehow managed to be the only survivor. Though she's making me a bit sus. She is kind of funny though right off the bat, thinking of the bots sexually and then even giving Sec Unit a kiss goodbye as it left to go with Mensah to the emergency beacon.

Murderbot on Apple TV+, episode 5

Episode 5 ends on another explosive cliffhanger

Before they left, Mensah tells it that they won't expose its secret to the company and they would like Sec Unit to remain a part of their team. I guess after it proved it could kill them at any moment, but chose not to, this is hopefully that final step into them group trusting it. We'll see where this goes. Mensah realizes that the other group who was killed thought it was them, Preservation Alliance, coming for help. Someone is impersonating them, and it lead to their death.

Murderbot episode 5 ends with another major cliffhanger, and that's the fact that Mensah and Sec Unit get too close to the beacon, which is apparently a trap. It explodes and it looks like it's too late for them to turn around to completely avoid it. The series just continues to put them in danger over and over, and I guess we'll see next week how exactly they survived this. Because let's face it, they haven't gone anywere. I'm sure of it.

Murderbot releases new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.