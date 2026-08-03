My Adventures with Superman season 3 episode 8 recap: A fight unlike any other

Visitors from the future have returned to My Adventures with Superman, but not as planned. Episode 8 reintroduces Jon Kent as the fate for the future once again becomes dire. Without his powers, Clark is going to have to rely on his friends and family to help save the world.

After the flash of light from last episode, it's revealed that two figures have returned from the future. Jon flies next to a young girl, who reveals herself to be Lara Kent. Lois and Clark are surprised to see they have a daughter and are overjoyed to see their son's return, but something's different. Jon goes by Jonathon and doesn't remember visiting the past. Lois realizes that by changing their future, they rewrote Jon's life.

The family talks at the farm. Lara asks why she wasn't here last time when Jon came to the past. Jonathon is angry when his parents try to explain what happened when he came to the past the first time. He argues that it wasn't him, but another version of him from a better future.

Outside, Kara and Jimmy fly to the farm. Kara is still upset at Jimmy's strange behavior towards her, but Jimmy tries to branch out. When he asks where the two of them stand, Kara zooms to the farm's porch. She asks plainly what Jimmy wants. He says he wants to be a better friend to her, which Kara believes is his way of friendzoning her. Jimmy restates that he just wants to be with her, asking what she wants. Kara wants to trust him, but she's worried he will leave her again. Right as they're about to get to the heart of their issues, Clark frantically ushers them inside.

Kara is happy to see Jon again, but Clark and Lois warn her that this Superboy is different. Lara suggests that she and Jonathon get back on mission from General Lane. Jimmy says he's glad that Superboy is back, but Jonathon corrects him by calling himself Superman. Jonathon storms out, followed by Clark and Kara. Clark tries to calm the boy down, saying he's here to talk, but Jonathon doesn't want to hear it. Jonathon says he had to learn to be Superman on his own because no one was there for him. He flies off, leaving Clark to suffer another strange vision of the future on fire.

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Lois learns about the mission

Inside, Lois and Lara are eating cookies in the kitchen. Lois probes her daughter about the confidential mission given to her by General Lane. Lara reveals that she and Jonathon were sent back in time to kill Lex Luthor, which shocks Lois. Lana reveals that future Luthor controls an army of mind-controlled clones that destroyed her world. Lois argues that there must be a better way to stop Lex that doesn't involve her dad's murderous plot. Lana is confused, revealing that General Lane is Lois Lane in the future.

Clark and Lois grieve their parenting strategies in the future. Lois is upset that she would give Lara a mission to kill someone, and Clark doesn't know why he missed his kids' childhoods in two futures. Lois pauses, wondering where Lara went.

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Lex holds an important meeting

Back in his headquarters, Lex frantically types away on his computer. Wilson Slade taunts him from his side, with the two arguing over who's really in control. Lex is injured and now lacks hair like his future self. The door opens and two armed guards walk in with Amanda Waller. She's back in charge and here to meet with Luthor.

Wilson mischievously suggests that Lex show Director Waller his latest project. Luthor says that it's not ready to be seen, but Waller insists. Luthor reveals a large tank with an unconscious person inside. It's a clone made from Superman's tissue that Lex can control mentally. This is Project Eradicator, Lex's plan to make humanity the world's dominant species again. Slade and Waller are horrified by this development and the control Lex has over the clone. Waller states that she's shutting Lex Corp down immediately.

Lex frantically tries to reason with Amanda, all while being watched by the clone. Luthor shows her different equipment she could utilize, even a prototype time travel device, but Waller won't hear more of it. She claims that she'd take aliens like Superman over Luthor any day. Lara arrives to complete her mission, charging at him. Lex hits a button that releases his Super clone. The clone attacks Lara with a ferocity she wasn't expecting.

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The Super gang goes after Lara

The Super Gang flies over to find Lara, but they're stopped by Wilson. He reveals that the fight between Lara and the clone was taken underground, right as the ground collapses underneath Lois and Clark. They land in the sewers and quickly run into an injured Lara. She warns that there's something down here, and they have to be quiet.

Kara and Jonathon go down to find them, but Jonathon wants to split up. Kara says it's unwise, as there's lead in the sewers that's blocking their powers, but Jonathon sulkily flies off anyway. Kara searches on her own, calling out for Clark and Lois. She hears Jonathon cry out in pain, but a train car slams into Kara, knocking her out. Jonathon, uninjured, hears Clark and Lois calling out for help, but he's attacked by the clone as well.

The clone finds Clark and Lois, chasing after them. Lara attacks the clone, but her efforts only make it stronger and angrier. Jonathon arrives and holds off the clone. He orders Lara to attack the clone from behind, but Lois shouts out for Lara to stay back. Lara is conflicted on who to listen to, but by hesitating, the clone is able to throw Jonathon across the room. As the clone jumps up to slam into the siblings, a train car crashes into him, thrown by Supergirl. Kara brutally attacks the clone, bringing him up through the building and slamming him back into the ground.

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The battle grows deadly

The Super-Clone from episode 1 hears the commotion and goes to investigate. Lara and Jonathon fly off to help Kara, despite their parents' wishes. Lois comments on how disrespectful their kids are. From inside Lex Corp, Amanda Waller watches the fight. She orders Luthor to control her monster, but Lex reveals that he's unable to stop it. The clone won't respond to his commands. Eradicator seems to grow more powerful as it fights, sprouting extra arms. It easily overpowers Lara and Jonathon, throwing them into the rubble. Supergirl takes on the clone herself, telling Jonathon that they can still create a better tomorrow even when all seems lost.

Emerging from the debris, Clark and Lois see Kara fighting the monster alone. Clark steps up to help her, but Lois stops him. She says that it's a job for Superman, and without his powers, Clark would only get hurt in the process. Kara proves to be a powerful force, but she's overcome by the Eradicator. He blasts her with his laser vision, setting his sights on Lara and Jonathon. He shoots to kill them, but Kara intervenes, blocking the lasers with her body. She sacrifices herself for the siblings, telling Jonathon that he is her better tomorrow right before she dies.

Clark rushes over to Kara, but he's stopped by another vision. He sees Superman before him. Clark says he doesn't have time for another vision, that his family needs him. But the Superman says that they need him, showing Clark a flash of the Fortress of Solitude before disappearing. Jonathon lays Kara's body down and goes to finish the battle. He attacks Eradicator, but the monster notices the boy's time travel device. He steals the device and says to Jonathon, "You...lose," before disappearing in a flash. The clone is lost in the time stream, now a bigger threat than they could ever know.

Waller, Lex, and Wilson meet the Super gang on the ground. She asks who she should arrest, with all eyes turning towards Lex. He unleashed the monster even when he was unable to control it. Lex tries to blame Lara for initiating a fight, but no one listens to him. On Waller's command, Wilson arrests Lex.

Lois asks what they're going to do now, and Clark reveals that he knows how to get his powers back. But it means he's going to have to leave for a while. Lois panics at the thought of being alone with the kids, as she thinks she'll fail them. Clark says that they need the real her, not the one from the future. Lois tells him that she needs Clark, and he assures her that he won't be gone for long. The future needs Superman. She makes him promise to come back, and Clark does. He has the Super-Clone fly him to the Fortress of Solitude, but something messes with the clone's head. He's compelled to attack Clark, knocking him out.

It is assumed that Kara is dead after the fight, but it's very likely she'll return to the show in some way. With the fight for the future drawing close, the Super gang will find a way to stop the Eradicator and set things right in all timelines. Now that Lois is left alone with the kids, the three of them might be able to grow close. But with Clark attacked at the Fortress, earning back his powers might be harder than he imagined.