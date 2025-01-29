It's time for Mythic Quest season 4! When to watch every episode of the Apple TV+ series

After a little more than two years following the debut of the season 3 finale, it's finally time to watch Mythic Quest season 4! The series is such a great one, and us fans have been waiting a long time to get new episodes. Well, that time has come. So when do you need to tune in each week?

Mythic Quest season 4 premiered today, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, with the first two episodes on Apple TV+. The streamer costs $9.99/month if you don't have a subscription. You're going to want to tune in each week for a new episode, when one new installment will be released. The finale of the 10-episode season is scheduled for March 26, 2025. Check out the full release schedule below:

Episode # Release Date Episode 1, "Boundaries" Wednesday, Jan. 29 Episode 2, "1000%" Wednesday, Jan. 29 Episode 3, "Breakthrough" Wednesday, Feb. 5 Episode 4, "The Villain's Feast" Wednesday, Feb. 12 Episode 5, "Second Skeleton" Wednesday, Feb. 19 Episode 6, "The Fish and the Whale" Wednesday, Feb. 26 Episode 7, "The Room Where It Happens" Wednesday, March 5 Episode 8, "Rebrand" Wednesday, March 12 Episode 9, "Telephone" Wednesday, March 19 Episode 10, "Heaven and Hell" Wednesday, March 26

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Release by time zone

Even though the official release date is on Wednesdays, since Apple TV+ streams new episodes at 12 a.m. ET, technically some of you in other parts of the country will be able to watch new episodes on Tuesday nights at 11 p.m. CT, for example in the Midwest and as early as 9 p.m. PT on the west coast. We shared all the release times so you can follow along:

East Coast: 12 a.m. ET on Wednesdays

West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Tuesdays

Central: 11 p.m. CT on Tuesdays

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Tuesdays

In Mythic Quest season 4, the is coming back together to face the ever-changing gaming world, especially as it gets more competitive as well. Though Ian and Poppy return, that doesn't mean tensions won't rise within the team and the people they used to work with. They did leave for a reason. Will they be able to get through it all for the sake of the game and company? We'll have to see how things play out this season. Check out the official synopsis and trailer below!

"The reunited team at Mythic Quest confronts new challenges amongst a changing video game landscape as stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom and everyone tries to have a little more work life balance."

The comedy stars It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Rob McElhenney as Ian, Charlotte Nicado as Poppy, David Hornsby (who's a writer on Sunny!) as David Brittlesbee, Danny Pudi as Brad, Ashly Bruch as Rachel, Imani Hakim as Dana, Jessie Ennis as Jo, and Naomi Ekperigin as Carol. Plus if all of this wasn't exciting enough, make sure you're on the lookout for spin-off series Side Quest, which premieres the day of the Mythic Quest finale on March 26, 2025.

Mythic Quest season 4 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.