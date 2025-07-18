Untamed season 2 hasn't been confirmed, but the stars want to return

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Untamed on Netflix.

There's a new show on Netflix that everyone will be binge-watching and talking about this weekend, and it's the mystery thriller limited series Untamed. Eric Bana stars in the six-episode series that dropped on July 17 and didn't take long to shoot right into overnight success. Following the show's premiere, Untamed debuted in the No. 1 position on the daily top 10 most popular shows ranking.

Given the show's immediate success in the United States and the twisty, mysterious nature of the narrative, there's no doubt that the second viewers finish watching the season, everyone's going to want to know if Untamed season 2 is happening. As of the show's release weekend, it's much too soon for Netflix to reveal whether a second season is in the cards.

Untamed season 2 isn't confirmed, but it's possible

While Netflix has been billing Untamed as a limited series, that doesn't mean a second season can't happen in the event of massive viewership numbers. Based on the fact that the show is being designated as a "limited series," you would expect Netflix to not consider a renewal, though in the current streaming television landscape, anything's possible. The showrunner and stars of Untamed have also addressed the possibility of returning for a second season.

Untamed. (L to R) Lily Santiago as Naya Vasquez, Eric Bana as Kyle Turner in episode 101 of Untamed | Cr. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2025

TV Insider caught up with three cast members and the showrunner, with series star and executive producer Eric Bana admitting that he hadn't put much thought into Untamed season 2 coming to fruition. Noting that the agents and rangers are moved from park to park, which isn't particularly conducive to season 2, Bana also seems interested in a potential return: "I guess it’s always possible, but it wasn’t something that we structurally played with whilst putting these episodes together."

While Bana wasn't especially forthcoming with agreeing about a second season, showrunner Elle Smith teased that she wants to see "how many adventures Turner has left in him" and that she "would do this forever if they let us, but we'll see." Like Bana, Smith said there hasn't been conscious thought into a second season but shared that if the show's renewed, the story would change shape a bit to "explore a different park, a different case." Perhaps the cast would be mostly different?

Lily Santiago, who plays rookie ranger Naya Vasquez in the series, told TV Insider that, "I 100% would do another season. I am hoping for it." The actress spoke to the ending scene, in which Naya's now on her own in the park applying the confidence and skills she learned from Turner, to continue patrolling the park. She wears sunglasses while on horseback, a detail that speaks directly to Naya's character development from where she started to where she ends up.

Santiago's hope for Untamed season 2 would be for Naya to be an established detective heading to a new park to investigate a different murder. She wants to see Naya step into her power and take on fresh wilderness challenges after everything she learned in season 1. Obviously, there are so many options for where the story could go in season 2, if the show were to be renewed. Wilson Bethel even teased that even though his character dies, he could find a way to come back.

Turner could also come back. Even though after discovering that Souter was Lucy Cook's biological father and he was responsible for killing her (resulting in Souter dying by suicide), Turner left Yosemite for a new beginning, a new case could always bring him back. Maybe Turner and Naya do in fact team up for a new case in a new park. There's a way that Netflix could anthologize Untamed to focus on Turner and/or Naya as they continue to solve wilderness mysteries. Let's see what happens!

