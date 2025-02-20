Netflix cancels its best attempt at Yellowstone after one season, and it's a shame

Netflix just canceled its best answer yet to Yellowstone and it may be a mistake!

There's an old rule in television that when a show is a hit, you're going to see a lot of copycats trying to capture the same success. Thus, when Yellowstone became a sensation, it's no shock that other streamers would try their own shows of a family of ranchers fighting for control.

Among them was Territory, an Australian series that was released globally in October 2024. The six-episode series was pushed well with hopes of a second year.

Sadly, that won't happen as C21 Media confirms the series won't be returning for a second year. In a rarity, Netflix issued a statement on the cancellation from Que Min Luu, Netflix's director of content for Australia and New Zealand.

"We are incredibly thankful to have had the chance to work with the wonderful cast and production team to bring Territory and the stunning Australian outback into the homes of millions around the world. Although we won't be continuing with another season, we eagerly anticipate working with all of them again in the future."

The producers appeared to have been planning a second season as the first ended on a cliffhanger. The main reason for the cancellation appears to be the viewing numbers as it spent just three weeks in the global Top 10 with What's On Netflix reporting it to have picked up 87.10 million viewing hours, which equates to around 15 million views.

The show was obviously more successful with Australian and New Zealand viewers yet Netflix didn't appear to promote it properly for American audiences, a sad recurring tale.

Why Territory should have continued

Created by Timothy Lee and Ben Davies, Territory focused on the Lawson family who owned Marianne Station, the world's largest cattle station located in the Australian outback. When the favored elder son dies in an accident, the family has to handle conflict from rival ranchers, mobsters, aboriginal natives, and each other.

The cast was highlighted by Anna Torv, known to American audiences for the TV show Fringe alongside Robert Taylor, Michael Dorman, Sam Corlett, and Philippa Northeast.

The series got good reviews and looked to be a great addition to Netflix's international library. While only six episodes, it packed a lot of drama into the events and the actors gelled together nicely. It was also fun seeing how the Australian setting sparked up the storylines. The first season ended with a big setup for season 2 and it's a bummer it won't happen.

There was still a lot of potential left in the show with the Lawsons ready to defend their land against all enemies. Yellowstone fans could see a lot to enjoy in the stubborn patriarch resisting the changing times while his children were trying to keep their home going. Torv was a sensation as her Emily ended the season with the revelations of some sinister moves.

That would have led to a better season 2 as patriarch Colin tries to figure out who to trust and build new alliances. It would have given Succession or Yellowstone a run for their money in a crazy family feud and thus a big letdown Netflix can't let it continue.

It appears the cancellation is a combination of viewing numbers and budget combined with the actors being busy with other projects. It may be that Netflix thinks the production's international setting may not have been what U.S. viewers wanted in a Yellowstone clone.

As it happens, Netflix is already promoting Ransom Canyon, a new soap that has clear Yellowstone vibes to it and is set to debut in April. So it's logical they figured they didn't need to continue Territory. It's too bad as the show had real promise with the great cast only to end up yet another "one season and done" series to add to the sizable Netflix list.

Territory is streaming on Netflix.