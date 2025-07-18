Netflix probably won't drop all of Outlander season 7 next month and here's why

Those of you who have Netflix in the U.S. and have been following Outlander for the past few years on the streamer, then you're in luck! The seventh season should be arriving very soon, and it's certainly been a long wait since season 6 was added to the platform. We're expecting the next installment to debut next month, however it probably won't be the full season. And there's a reason for it.

Outlander season 7 is most likely coming to Netflix in August 2025. The streaming service hasn't shared its full list of releases for next month with press yet. However if you head over to the show's page on the platform, it says that a new season is coming soon. So it's safe to assume that means next month. There's also another pretty reliable indicator we have that tells us to expect season 7 in August.

Almost all of the past seasons of the Starz historical drama have been added to Netflix two years after their respective season finales aired on their original network. So for example, the Outlander season 6 finale debuted May 1, 2022 on Starz. Then, the sixth season finally arrived on Netflix two years later on May 1, 2024. This same pattern has been followed for a while now. You can see the table below of it all broken down.

Season Finale date on Starz Release date on Netflix 1 May 30, 2015 May 27, 2019 2 July 9, 2016 May 27, 2019 3 Dec. 10, 2017 Dec. 10, 2019 4 Jan. 27, 2019 Jan. 26, 2021 5 May 10, 2020 May 10, 2022 6 May 1, 2022 May 1, 2024 7, Part 1

7, Part 2 Aug. 11, 2023

Jan. 17, 2025 *Predicted: Aug. 11, 2025

* Predicted: Jan. 17, 2027

So for Outlander season 7, the midseason finale aired on Aug. 11, 2023. Be aware of the word midseason that I just used. Unlike the others except season 1, the supersized 16-episode seventh season was split into two parts. So, again this has not been confirmed by Netflix just yet, but it's likely that only the first eight episodes of season 7 will be added to Netflix on Aug. 11, 2025 or somewhere around that two-year range.

Those of you following the series on the streaming giant, this is probably bad news for you. I know it's a bit frustrating because you have to go so long between each installment to watch. If the licensing agreement between Netflix and Starz does apply to this two-year wait with the split in mind, it could mean that Netflix viewers won't see Outlander season 7B, aka the final eight episodes of the season, until January 2027 since the season finale premiered Jan. 17, 2025 on Starz.

The series has been renewed for an eighth and final season, which has finished filming but does not have a release date yet. Also coming on Aug. 8, 2025 is the premiere of the show's prequel, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, on Starz. This has also been renewed for a season 2 already. So there's still plenty from the franchise to look forward to. It's still not clear if Blood of My Blood will ever be added to Netflix as well.

There could be a surprise in store, though I think it's pretty unlikely at the moment. We'll have to wait and see what the Netflix press release says, which should be out soon. Be sure to stay tuned to Show Snob as we'll bring you all of the latest updates about Outlander on Netflix.

