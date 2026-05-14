Netflix renews 5 hits shows, including 2 comedies and a beloved drama

Netflix surprised fans with renewals of a bunch of big shows, including two hit comedies and a beloved YA drama.

It’s a running joke by now how Netflix has perfected the art of canceling promising shows after just one season, so it's great to see the streamer double down on some of its best shows of the last six months or so.

At the Netflix Upfronts presentation on May 13, the streamer introduced some of the new shows on their slate. They also made a surprising mass renewal of five shows that include two successful comedies, a growing YA dramedy, and a couple of reality shows.

BIG MISTAKES. (L to R) Taylor Ortega as Morgan and Dan Levy as Nicky in Episode 107 of Big Mistakes. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

First for the renewals is Big Mistakes, which debuted on the streamer in April. The comedy was created by Emmy winner Dan Levy, along with Rachel Sennott. Levy also stars as a gay pastor who, with his troublesome sister (Taylor Ortega), accidentally runs afoul of some mobsters for a wild adventure. Laurie Metcalf steals every scene as their crazy mother.

The show’s chances seemed iffy as What’s on Netflix hinted its numbers weren’t that strong, opening with just 2.7M views and 12.2M viewing hours globally. However, it seemed to build enough viewership to earn a renewal. That’s good for fans, as the first season ended with a big cliffhanger that promises a wilder season 2.

Levy himself offered a statement praising the decision and indicating this may be the first of several projects the Schitt’s Creek star will provide for Netflix.

“Very grateful and beyond excited to continue the 'Big Mistakes' adventure and my creative collaboration with Netflix. Season 2 is already in the works and it's going to be WILD. I can't wait to get it out there to everyone as soon as humanly possible."

RUNNING POINT SEASON 2. Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon in Episode 210 of Running Point. Season 2. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Another comedy returning is Running Point, as the sports-themed series will be back for season 3. The series stars Kate Hudson as the manager of a fictional pro basketball team handling the challenges of running the squad amid family dramas.

Netflix boasted in its renewal statement that the show has drawn over 60 million views across its two seasons, thanks to Hudson's star power and strong word of mouth. It also ended its second season on a cliffhanger with big implications for season 3, and viewers will be happy to see it back.

My Life with the Walter Boys. Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie in episode 201 of My Life with the Walter Boys. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

On the drama side, Netflix renewed My Life With the Walter Boys for a fourth season. It’s not a shock, as the show has dominated the Netflix top 10 charts in its first two years, with season 3 expected later in 2026.

“I know I speak for the writers, the cast, and the crew when I say that it is beyond exciting to be returning to the world of Silver Falls for a fourth season," showrunner Melanie Halsall said in a statement. "Our characters continue to grow and evolve, and we have so many delicious, romantic, sexy and messy stories to tell — I can't wait to share them with our amazing audience, who have shown so much love for this show. We are all incredibly grateful and are thrilled to dive in."

The series follows Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie, a Manhattanite who moves to a small Colorado town and soon is in a love triangle with two brothers. Season 2 set up a new romance and a dire medical emergency. That Netflix is giving it a preemptive renewal shows the faith they have in this entry in their hit YA slate.

Finally, the streamer also renewed two reality-based shows. Love is Blind will be coming back for season 11 with the reality show of couples meeting by remote, now located in Boston. Finally, a third season of Quarterback, the docuseries that will follow NFL QBs Jayden Daniels, Cam Ward, Baker Mayfield, and Joe Flacco across the 2025 season.

Stay tuned for more news about these Netflix shows returning for new seasons!