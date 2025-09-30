Netflix reveals the exciting The Four Seasons season 2 update we've been waiting for

The Four Seasons proved to be one of the most unexpected hit Netflix original series of the year, as its premiere in May 2025 shot to immediate success. The series from co-creator Tina Fey, who also co-stars in the ensemble series, became the latest in a string of new comedy hits for the streamer following Nobody Wants This, A Man on the Inside, Running Point, and Leanne.

Two weeks after its premiere, The Four Seasons season 2 was announced by Netflix, and even though the show was a critically acclaimed viewership hit, the renewal came as a surprise to many people. In many ways, the show could have been a limited series since it takes place within a specific time period and wrapped up all of its stories (well, most of them) by the end.

However, we're getting a second season of The Four Seasons, which will encompass another full year of seasonal gatherings with our new favorite dysfunctional friend group. On Sept. 30, Netflix dropped the news we have been waiting for about season 2: Filming has officially started on the next batch of episodes! The streamer revealed the update with a photo of the cast on set.

Our bags are so packed. THE FOUR SEASONS season 2 is officially in production 🍃☀️🍂❄️ pic.twitter.com/TkT6KaO2b5 — Netflix (@netflix) September 30, 2025

The Four Seasons season 2 filming update suggests good release news for fans

In the photo shared by Netflix, which features The Four Seasons cast member Colman Domingo, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Tina Fey, Erika Henningsen, Marco Calvani, and Will Forte, it's hard to tell both where the crew is location wise as well as which season they're currently filming. The first season began with spring and ended with winter, which would suggest we're starting with spring again.

But as the photo teases, Ginny appears to be pretty far along in her pregnancy, and that could suggest a minor time jump from where we left off last season. What's the most apparent from the photo though is that season 1 main cast member Steve Carell isn't featured. As viewers know, his character Nick unexpectedly died, leaving behind Ginny and their unborn child.

Obviously, whenever a show begins filming, the details fans want to know the most is when the episodes will premiere. Because the series will again have eight episodes this season, filming should have a rather quick production turnaround. If filming doesn't wrap by the end of the year, then cameras should stop rolling in early 2026. The Four Seasons seems to be matching season 1's pace.

The first season began filming during the second half of 2024 and managed to be released on May 1, 2025. Seeing as production was able to get back on track only a few months after the renewal, fans should have to wait more than a year for season 2 to premiere. Right now, we're predicting that season 2 could make its arrival once again in spring 2026, or summer at the latest.

Stay tuned for more The Four Seasons season 2 news and updates!