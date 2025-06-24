The Four Seasons season 2 won't change one perfect aspect of the show

Netflix has been home to multiple comedy hits recently, with the likes of Nobody Wants This, A Man on the Inside, and Running Point all earning season 2 renewals quickly after their debuts. Another hit comedy joined Netflix's ranks in May with the release of The Four Seasons, which like its fellow Netflix comedies before it, landed a season 2 renewal shortly after making a big splash.

The followup season hasn't started filming yet, but series star and co-creator Tina Fey has gotten back into the writer's room with the rest of the writers to begin crafting the hilarious stories that will take place in The Four Seasons season 2. Based on how the first season ended, with a major cliffhanger, we can estimate the directions some of the characters will take.

While the second season will be down one character after their surprising death, the rest of the characters will be back. But will we be once again seeing them only four times per year? In a new interview reflecting on the breakout hit's blockbuster first season and teasing what's to come in season 2, Fey confirmed that the show's unique storytelling device will stay the same.

THE FOUR SEASONS. (L to R) Will Forte as Jack and Tina Fey as Kate in Episode 103 of The Four Seasons | Cr. Francisco Roman/Netflix © 2024

The Four Seasons season 2 not changing vacation format

Even though the first season of The Four Seasons was based on the 1980s film of the same name by Alan Alda, the series won't be abandoning the storytelling format set by the movie. As Fey confirmed to Deadline, season 2 will continue to catch up with the characters when they get together for a trip or gathering four times a year, once in each of the four seasons.

"Well, one of the things we like about it is what we kept calling the container plate of it. The game of, we only see them on vacation. We only see them throughout the year," Fey explained to Deadline about the show's format. She continued, "We definitely want to keep the format of only seeing them when they’re together, only seeing them over four occasions."

In season 1, which contained eight episodes, two episodes were devoted to each of the year's seasons. Whether it was a birthday celebration at a friend's house or an actual vacation away from home, something special was bringing these six friends together at the same time. As is typical in adult friendships, they don't all live in the same place and see each other frequently.

That's what makes the show and its format special. It's true to life. We all have friendships that don't have daily or weekly or even monthly physical gatherings. But that doesn't make them any less meaningful. Life is busy, and when you set aside time especially for your friends, for a ski trip weekend or fall college campus visit (that one's very specific to the show), it's like no time passes.

Thankfully, The Four Seasons season 2 won't ditch the particular aspect of its storytelling that made the series so fun and inventive. Fey's right, we probably don't need to spend time with these characters in real time in their everyday lives. The "container plate" feels like theatre and is a real hot bed for both comedy and drama. Let's see what special occasions await in season 2!

