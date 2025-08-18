Netflix just saved its most criminally underrated series of 2025

Netflix delivered some much-needed renewal news after canceling a hit action comedy just a few weeks ago. This time, the renewal news is for a hit, dark mystery series from the UK.

Dept. Q season 2 is officially in the works, according to a Netflix press release. Matthew Goode, who stars as DCI Carl Morck, is also returning for the second season of the Netflix original series based on Jussi Adler Olsen's book.

Goode isn't the only season 1 star returning in Scott Frank and Chandni Lakhani's series either! Alexej Manvelov, Leah Byrne, and Jamie Sives will also return to the season 2 cast after that epic season 1 ending. While the team worked together and overcame many obstacles to solve the disappearance of Merritt Linguard, there are still more cold cases to solve. Plus, we still don't know who is responsible for shooting Morck and his partner, which plagued the character throughout the first season.

Netflix also revealed that the second season will be set in Edinburgh, Scotland, just like the first season. It's such a great backdrop for the series.

Here's what Goode said about the season 2 renewal, via Netflix:

“I’d like to thank Netflix for giving us the opportunity to further investigate Department Q’s storylines. We have a wonderful cast and crew, headed by our resident genius Scott Frank. I cannot wait to read what comes from his magic quill.”

The Dept. Q season 2 renewal should come as no surprise! This is one of the best and most thrilling mystery shows of the year so far, and it didn't quite connect stateside as well as I thought it should. It was still on the Netflix Top 10 for six weeks, but it premiered one week before Ginny and Georgia season 3 and about a month before Squid Game season 3 and Untamed. The Waterfront also premiered around that time, so there's just been a lot of competition.

Dept. Q and The Waterfront were both on my list of Netflix shows still waiting to be renewed, but both of them had to be easy renewals for Netflix. The Watefront season 2 has not yet been announced yet, but I bet it's right around the corner.

As for when Dept. Q season 2 will be on Netflix; we don't quite know yet. With the renewal getting announced three months, basically, after the series was released, we're probably at least a year out. And, that's if production starts soon. I checked my usual sources for filming dates, and so far, there's nothing rumored or reported for Dept. Q season 2 yet.

Based on Goode's quote, it doesn't look like he's read the scripts for season 2 yet. While that might be nothing, it could be something. If the scripts aren't finished, or even started yet, that gap between seasons could be even longer.

Stay tuned for more news about Dept. Q season 2 on Netflix!

