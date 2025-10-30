Netflix shares major Ginny & Georgia season 4 update

One of the worst things about streaming shows is the long wait between them. Ginny & Georgia fans get it, with a two-year wait between the first two seasons. Then there was another two-year wait for season 3.

Well, there’s some exciting news when it comes to Ginny & Georgia season 4. The wait won’t be as long as initially expected, and that’s a great thing for the characters, considering how fast the actors are growing up!

Ginny & Georgia. Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller in episode 310 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Ginny & Georgia season 4 is part of Netflix’s 2026 strategy

When sharing updates about some of the top shows on the streamer, Netflix announced 11 more shows that would get a 2026 release. This was on top of some of the already-announced shows, including Bridgerton season 4 and One Piece season 2, which now have specific release dates.

One show we didn’t expect to see on the list was Ginny & Georgia season 4. After all, with having to wait two years for the second and then third seasons, we thought that we’d have to wait until 2027. The good news is we only have to wait a year.

Well, a year-ish.

There isn’t a specific release date for Ginny & Georgia season 4 just yet, which isn’t surprising. The release dates tend to be only confirmed a few months before the release.

Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller in episode 301 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2025

When could Ginny & Georgia season 4 be released?

With Netflix not even releasing a season for the show’s release, it’s hard to get too excited about it just yet. However, we can look at when we could expect the season to drop.

Ginny & Georgia season 4 is currently in production. That started back in September 2025, and it’s scheduled to wrap in February 2026. So, with this in mind, we can automatically rule out early 2026 as a release for the season. After all, once it’s gone through production, it needs to go through post-production, and that can take around the same amount of time as filming does.

So, then we’re looking at around August 2026 as a wrap, maybe just a little longer. A fall 2026 release date would make sense for the season, or maybe even something closer to Christmas or the end of the year. Hey, at least it’s 2026! We’ll take an 18-month wait over a 24-month or a 30-month wait!

The fourth season is expected to cover Georgia’s pregnancy, along with how her relationship with Ginny continues to develop. Will it be the final season, though? That part remains to be seen, but we hope not!

Ginny & Georgia season 4 is slated to arrive on Netflix in 2026.