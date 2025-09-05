This month brings a major update for Ginny and Georgia season 4

Three months have passed since Ginny and Georgia returned on Netflix with its third season, and most people have already streamed all 10 episodes by this point. Now, fans are doing their best to stay patient as they await news on the upcoming season 4. But after that shocking cliffhanger ending, it's not the easiest task to keep calm. Everyone’s eager to find out what happens next after discovering that Georgia is about to experience a life-changing event.

Unfortunately, we do not have an official release date for Ginny and Georgia season 4 just yet, but we do have some other exciting information to share. Back in July 2025, we reported that we learned from What's on Netflix that production would be starting in September. The months have certainly been flying by! Here we are in September, which means filming on Ginny and Georgia season 4 is expected to get underway. Of course, that's if there aren't any last-minute delays or changes to the schedule.

While we don't foresee this happening, it's still possible. The current expected start date for filming is Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, with the wrap date set for Feb. 25, 2026. The teen show shoots in Toronto, Canada, and based on series creator Sarah Lampert's recent Instagram story, it appears she's already in the city.

While it’s unclear if she’s in Toronto specifically to get ready for filming, the timing certainly suggests that preparations for season 4 are already in motion. She even shared a short video on her Instagram story of what looks to be her in a production office in Toronto. Picture frames of Ginny and Georgia are shown hanging on the walls. We shared screenshots from her story below.

Sarah Lampert Instagram Story | | @sllampy on Instagram

Sarah Lampert Instagram story | @sllampy on Instagram

The writer's room closed on Aug. 22, with the official Ginny and Georgia Instagram page sharing the good news via a post. So, it looks like production is really about to get started soon.

In the next couple of weeks, we'll probably start seeing updates on Instagram from the cast and crew, whether it’s of them arriving in Toronto or getting settled on set. Don't worry! We'll definitely come back and share when the cameras officially start rolling.

Ginny and Georgia season 4 starting production soon brings us closer to its release

As mentioned earlier, Netflix hasn't announced a release date for the fourth season. We're not expecting the streaming giant to share it anytime soon, given that the filmmaking process is just getting started. That said, all we are able to offer at the moment is a release prediction.

Let's say production really does start on Sept. 29, 2025, and end on Feb. 25, 2026. We can probably expect roughly eight to nine months of post-production next. Once editing and final touches are complete, the new episodes should be ready to stream on Netflix. That timeline points to a potential release around October or November 2026.

This would mark a shift from previous seasons. Seasons 1 and 2 debuted at the start of the year, while season 3 premiered mid-year. If Ginny and Georgia season 4 drops in October or November 2026, this will be the first time the teen series premieres in the fall. However, there’s also the chance Netflix might move the release to early 2027 to stick with the established release pattern. We hope that doesn’t happen, but it can’t be ruled out.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for more information on Ginny and Georgia season 4!