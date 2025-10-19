3 Netflix shows you probably missed so far this fall

Okay, so we all know Netflix is basically impossible to keep up with, right? New shows drop all the time, the trending list changes daily, and somehow, the really good stuff manages to slip past even the most dedicated binge-watchers.

But there's always something in Netflix's library that's worth watching. Maybe it's a gripping drama that pulls you into another world, a laugh-out-loud comedy you didn’t know you needed, or a mysterious thriller that keeps you guessing until the very end. Whatever it is, Netflix always has you covered!

In this article, we're shining a spotlight on three incredible Netflix shows that may have flown under your radar this season. Each show stands out in its own way, and who knows, one of them might just become your new favorite binge-watch!

(L to R) George Middlebrook as Officer Trackson, Terrell Carter as Varney, Bryan Tanaka as Officer Alex, Crystle Stewart as Mallory, Charles Malik Whitfield as Jules, Debbi Morgan as Olivia, Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie in episode 207 of Beauty in Black | Quantrell Colbert/Netflix

Beauty in Black season 2 part 1

If you're a fan of Tyler Perry's work, then you know how fast he puts together new content so that it can be ready for release. The second and final part of Beauty in Black season 1 dropped on Netflix in March 2025, and just six months later, the first part of Beauty in Black season 2 was released. That's pretty quick! If you enjoyed the first season, then you're going to love the start of season 2 even more.

Season 1 introduced us to Kimmie, a young woman trying to escape a dangerous and complicated life as a sex worker, and Mallory Bellarie, the matriarch of a powerful Black hair care empire with secrets of her own. In Beauty in Black season 2 part 1, Kimmie isn't the same naive woman she was before. She’s grown stronger, smarter, and is no longer forced to live the life she lived before because of the help she received from Horace.

Horace married Kimmie in the season 1 finale, and now she's the new boss of the Bellarie's successful hair care dynasty. Of course, the rest of the Bellarie family isn't too happy about this major change. The season 2 cast includes Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Xavier Smalls, Debbi Morgan, Julian Horton, Steven G. Norfleet, Richard Lawson, and others.

(L to R) Jude Law as Jake and Jason Bateman as Vince in episode 108 of Black Rabbit | Netflix

Black Rabbit

Do you enjoy crime dramas? If so, Black Rabbit will be right up your alley. It's a show about two brothers whose lives get complicated in New York City’s nightlife and restaurant scene. Jake Friedken (played by Jude Law) runs a trendy restaurant and lounge called Black Rabbit and is on track for big success. However, when his estranged brother Vince (played by Jason Bateman) comes back into the picture unexpectedly, it creates problems. Vince’s return stirs up old family issues and brings new risks, threatening both Jake’s business and their personal lives.

Besides Law and Bateman, the cast is made up of Cleopatra Coleman, Sope Dirisu, Amaka Okafor, Troy Kotsur, and so many others. It's worth mentioning that Black Rabbit is a miniseries. This means the entire story is contained within a single season of eight episodes.

Toni Collette as Evelyn Wade in episode 101 of Wayward | Netflix

Wayward

You know those shows where you just know they're going to be a hit even before they're released? That's what I thought about Wayward, and it looks like I'm not wrong because it's currently one of the most popular shows streaming on Netflix. However, it's not surprising because THE Toni Collette is at the center of it all. Pretty much anything she stars in is instantly worth watching, and Wayward is no different.

Created by Mae Martin, Wayward takes place at Tall Pines Academy, a mysterious school for troubled teens in Vermont. When local police officer Alex Dempsey (also played by Martin) relocates to the town with his pregnant wife, he quickly discovers that the academy and its mysterious leader, Evelyn Wade (portrayed by Collette), holds far more secrets and danger than meets the eye.

Alyvia Alyn Lind, Sydney Topliffe, Sarah Gadon, John Daniel, Elizabeth Adams, Milton Torres Lara, Joshua Close, and Tattiawna Jones are also in the Wayward cast.