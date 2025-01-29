You know how it goes: There's so much television and so little time. Most of us have lately become much more in tune with streaming services and their original series, but there are still so many amazing new and returning shows on the small screen. Don't be afraid to sprinkle in some favorites from the broadcast networks into your binge-watches every now and then.

Thankfully, so many TV shows have next-day streaming homes to make it easy for viewers to watch on their favorite streamer rather than tuning in on the night. Whether it's ABC shows, CBS shows, or NBC shows, they fit right in on your watch list. Fox has some great new episodes to watch, including a soon-departing veteran, a new medical drama, a new comedy, and a freshman procedural.

Looking to keep up with some of the most recent Fox shows with new episodes? These are the four titles from the network that you should check out on Disney+ and Hulu!

9-1-1 LONE STAR: Rob Lowe in the “Impact” episode of 9-1-1 LONE STAR airing Monday, Jan. 27 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX | © 2024 Fox Media LLC. CR: Kevin Estrada/FOX.

9-1-1: Lone Star

If you have fallen behind on 9-1-1: Lone Star recently, you don't want to wait another minute to make sure you are all caught up. The current fifth season will be the final season of the beloved first responder procedural, and the end is coming up very, very soon.

The series starring Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, and an incredible ensemble cast airs new episodes Monday nights on Fox and stream the next day on Hulu (and Disney+ with the bundle). On Feb. 3, the series will come to an end after 72 episodes. Get ready for the emotional farewell.

Doc

No, this isn't a reboot of the 1975 sitcom or the 2001 medical drama starring Billy Ray Cyrus. Fox's Doc medical drama borrow its plot from the Italian series Doc — Nelle tue mani. Molly Parker stars in the series as Dr. Amy Larsen, a chief of medicine who suffers a traumatic brain injury and loses the memory of eight years of her life.

She attempts to rebuild her life and career, but the gaps in her memory prove a difficult hurdle for her to overcome. Doc made its premiere on Fox on Jan. 7 and has so far aired four episodes, the perfect amount for a catch-up binge on Hulu (or Disney+ with the bundle). New episodes air Tuesday nights on Fox, which means they're available to stream on Wednesdays.

Going Dutch

Another newbie Fox show that just made its premiere in early 2025, Denis Leary stars in the sitcom Going Dutch as Patrick Quinn, a colonel from the US Army who finds himself saddled with an assignment in Stroopsdorf in the Netherlands. It's not an ideal location for this colonel!

Going Dutch debuted on Jan. 2 to kick off the new year with some laughs and, like Doc, has so far aired four episodes as of Jan. 29. The series airs on Thursday nights on Fox with new episodes later streaming on Disney+/Hulu on Fridays. Get into your potential new favorite comedy!

RESCUE: HI-SURF: L-R: Kekoa Kekumano and Arielle Kebbel in the “Drop In” RESCUE: HI-SURF episode on Fox | Courtesy of Fox

Rescue: HI-Surf

Looking for an escape to the ocean this winter? Rescue: HI-Surf could be exactly the show you're looking for. The action-drama series centers on lifeguards on O'ahu's North Shore in Hawaii as they save lives and grapple with various interpersonal dramas. Arielle Kebbell leads the cast, which also includes Adam Demos, Kekoa Scott Kekumano, Alex Aiono, and more.

Rescue: HI-Surf returned from its midseason break on Jan. 20, airing on Mondays with 9-1-1: Lone Star. While Fox hasn't announced a renewal or cancellation, ratings have declined from its series premiere but remained mostly stable. Hopefully this isn't the end of the road, but the first season still has plenty more episodes to go. Dive in and catch up!