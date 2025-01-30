3 new Netflix shows to watch (and 2 to skip) in February 2025

After an incredible month of Netflix new releases in January 2025, it's finally time to say goodbye to January and welcome a brand new month. I think we can all agree that it's time! Luckily, the streamer recognizes our collective need to get out of the current month and dive into some of the best new shows they have to offer in February.

In January, Netflix had some of the biggest releases of all the streaming platforms, with the amazing run from Missing You all the way to the back-to-back action-packed releases of The Night Agent and The Recruit’s second seasons. American Primeval and XO, Kitty season 2 were also big hits setting the stage for an excellent year on Netflix.

Keeping up the momentum, February 2025 boasts even more great shows, including Love is Blind season 8, Surviving Black Hawk Down, and American Murder: Gabby Petito for the unscripted watchers. As for the scripted series, there’s two gripping new limited series, the latest season of a romantic drama, the series finale of a fan-favorite, and a hilarious new comedy.

But what’s worth adding right to your Netflix watch list in February 2025, and what shows could you save for when you’re running out of shows to watch? Here’s our recommendations for what to watch and what to skip on Netflix in the coming month!

Apple Cider Vinegar

Watch! If you loved the Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna starring Julia Garner back in 2022, then you're probably going to enjoy watching Netflix's new based on a true-ish story miniseries Apple Cider Vinegar. In the series, Emmy nominee Kaitlyn Dever stars as Belle Gibson, a wellness influencer who lies about her cancer being cured without medical intervention. The six-episode series makes its premiere on Thursday, Feb. 6, and it's a definite must-watch!

Sweet Magnolias season 4

Skip! Finally, Sweet Magnolias returns with its highly anticipated fourth season after nearly two years have passed since season 3 dropped in July 2023. In the new season, Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue continue to weather life's many peaks and valleys together with some margaritas on hand. Season 4 will celebrate the holiday season, beginning with Halloween and running through Christmas. It's a can't-miss season for diehards fans on Feb. 6, but if you're not a resident of Serenity, feel free to skip.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3

Watch! It's the end of an era, Cobra Kai fans. After six awesome seasons, the martial arts comedy-drama comes to an end with the release of season 6 part 3. The final five episodes of the series drop on Feb. 13 for the emotional conclusion of the series. It's all been coming down to this after the truly unexpected events and results of the Sekai Taikai. For fans of the show, this is the bittersweet sendoff we've been waiting for and one of the best Netflix shows to watch in February.

Zero Day

Skip! Wait, wait, wait! Don't take "skip" the wrong way for this particular show. Zero Day, which stars Robert De Niro among many, many other talented stars, looks like one of the best new Netflix shows in a long, long time. But if you're a bit burned out on politically-tinged shows after The Night Agent (or politics as a whole), you could likely keep Zero Day on the bench when it premieres on Feb. 20. If not, go ahead and jump right into the gripping conspiracy thriller that's surely a future Emmy nominee.

Running Point

Watch! Now this is THE must-watch new Netflix show of February! Not to be biased as a huge fan of both Kate Hudson and Mindy Kaling, but Running Point looks like the hilarious, escapist breath of fresh air we need right now. Hudson stars as the new owner of a successful Los Angeles basketball team when her brothers screw up. Complete with Kaling's sharp sense of humor, the series looks to have the same breakout appeal of Nobody Wants This. Do NOT skip Running Point on Feb. 27!