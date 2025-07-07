6 new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (July 7-13)

During the long Fourth of July holiday weekend, it's likely that you spent some of your free time catching up on some streaming shows that you might have missed earlier this year. Maybe you were still making your way through Squid Game season 3 or binge-watching an old favorite. Thankfully, there was only one new show released last week to free up some time and space on our watch lists.

Well, now that the holiday has passed, summer's back in action with a handful of brand-new season and series premieres to get us back into the swing of things. Long awaited fan-favorites return with new episodes while new series make their big debuts with either binge or weekly releases. The most important thing is that there's a lot to watch this week. Get a preview of what to watch below!

Maggie Q (Renée Ballard) in BALLARD. Greg Gayne/Prime Video | Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

Bosch spinoff Ballard arrives on Prime Video

Bosch: Legacy recently said farewell on Prime Video, but it's time for a new era to begin for the franchise. While Titus Welliver will appear in the new spinoff Ballard, it's all about Maggie Q's character Renée Ballard this time around. In the new series, Ballard leads the LAPD's cold case division and investigates a serial killer's unsolved murders as she begins to discover there's a large conspiracy afoot in the police department. Rather than dropping new episodes weekly, all 10 episodes of Ballard arrive on Wednesday, July 9 only on Prime Video.

IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA -- "Frank Is In A Coma" -- Season 17, Episode 2 -- Pictured (L-R): Glenn Howerton as Dennis, Charlie Day as Charlie, Rob McElhenney as Mac | CR: Patrick McElhenney/FX

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 premieres on FXX

The gang is finally back! It's been two years since It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia premiered a new season on FXX, but it's time for the shenanigans to begin again with season 17. The new eight-episode season premieres on Wednesday, July 9 with the highly, highly anticipated second half of the Abbott Elementary crossover episode. Beyond the conclusion of the crossover, there are so many more adventures to come! If you're not able to watch the episodes when they air on FXX, every episode of season 17 will be available to stream on Hulu the day after airing.

Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe in Too Much on Netflix | Courtesy of Netflix

Lena Dunham's Too Much drops on Netflix

If you have ever been told that you're "too much," then Lena Dunham's new Netflix original romantic comedy series is just for you. The Girls creator returns with her first new series in years, and it's a love story loosely based on her own with husband Luis Felber, who co-created the series. Too Much stars Megan Stalter as Jess, an American who moves to London for work and meets a musician named Felix (Will Sharpe) who seems like a bad idea. As the pair get closer, they unravel their messy pasts. Don't miss all 10 episodes when they drop on Thursday, July 10.

L-R: James Remar as Harry Morgan and Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025 | Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Dexter: Resurrection begins on Paramount+

Fresh off last year's prequel series Dexter: Original Sin, which wrapped its first season in February was was renewed for a second, Dexter Morgan returns! The hit Showtime series comes back for its second sequel series following Dexter: New Blood. In Dexter: Resurrection, Dexter recovers from his gunshot wound and heads to New York City, but his new location doesn't come without its chaos. The series also features appearances from Peter Dinklage, Uma Thurman, Krysten Ritter, Neil Patrick Harris, Eric Stonestreet, and Jone Lithgow, and it all begins on Friday, July 11 on Paramount+.

Lee Pace in "Foundation," premiering July 11, 2025 on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple

Foundation season 3 kicks off on Apple TV+

Like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, it's also been two years since the Apple TV+ science fiction series Foundation dropped a new season, but that's the norm for the high-budget production. There's no more waiting though, as Foundation season 3 makes its premiere on Friday, July 11 with another 10-episode season that will surely blow our minds. The new season takes place 152 years following the events of season 2 and will find the Galactic Empire dealing with threats from The Mule. Get ready for more larger-than-life, epic space battles!

Joe Freeman as Luke Ellis in The Institute | Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

The Institute debuts on MGM+

Last but certainly not least, horror fans will be hooked on the new MGM+ supernatural horror series The Institute, which is based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. Mary Louise Parker and Ben Barnes lead the series, centering on a facility that houses children with special abilities that isn't all that it seems to be. The series kicks off with two episodes on Sunday, July 13 and continues with weekly episodes thereafter. Since it's an MGM+ original, that's where it's available to stream, but hopefully it will become available on another platform for more viewers to check it out.

More Netflix stories from Show Snob: