3 new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (May 5-11)

It's officially the first full week of May, and from here on out, there's nothing but huge new release shows coming to Netflix and the other major streaming services. The summer streaming rush begins in May this year, and our watch lists will be packed. This week, there's a smaller selection of new shows to check out, and that's exactly how you'll want it once May really kicks off.

Before getting into all of the new shows you have to put on your radar, this week also continues to bring new episodes of the latest hit streaming shows, like Your Friends and Neighbors, MobLand, Hacks, and The Handmaid's Tale. There's also new episodes of The Last of Us as well as the penultimate batch of Andor. It's also a great time to check out The Four Seasons on Netflix.

Admittedly, there's a lot to juggle if you're a fan of all these show and the new ones premiering this week. The first full week of the month brings back two fan-favorite streaming procedural series and the debut of a new teen drama series inspired by an iconic book on Netflix. Ready to find out what to watch this week? Let's get started with Criminal Minds making its comeback!

L-R: BTS of Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss, A.J. Cook as Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau, RJ Hatanaka as Tyler Green, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, and Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez on the set of Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 1, season 18 streaming on Paramount+, 2025 | Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 returns on Paramount+

It's only been less than a year since the previous season of Criminal Minds: Evolution concluded on Paramount+, but that hasn't stopped passionate fans from wanting even more. Well, the 10-episode season 3 (or season 18, depending on how you look at it) makes its debut on Thursday, May 8 on Paramount+.

In addition to BAU returning for a new season in May, the streamer has also already renewed the hit show for another season. But season 3 might be the most highly anticipated season yet since it marks the return of Matthew Gray Gubler as Spencer Reid. That's a moment long in the making that fans will not want to miss!

POKER FACE season 2 -- Pictured: Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale | (Photo by: Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK)

Poker Face season 2 premieres on Peacock

Compared to Criminal Minds: Evolution, it's been far too long since we last caught up with Charlie Cale in the Peacock original mystery procedural Poker Face. The first season premiered in January 2023 and earned series star and executive producer Natasha Lyonne an Emmy nomination.

She's back in season 2 beginning on Thursday, May 8 with three episodes before continuing with weekly drops through the finale on July 10. This time around, instead of 10 episodes, there are 12, so there's more of Charlie to love. Oh, and the season also includes guest stars like John Mulaney, Katie Holmes, Cynthia Erivo, Ego Nwodim, Giancarlo Esposito, and more!

FOREVER. Lovie Simone as Keisha Clark in Episode 101 of Forever | Cr. ELIZABETH MORRIS/Netflix © 2024

Forever debuts on Netflix

If you're looking for a new teen drama series to get into and can't wait any longer for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 premiere in July, then Netflix has exactly what you're looking for. Based on the iconic Judy Blume novel of the same name and reinvented by showrunner Mara Brock Akil, Forever premieres on Thursday, May 8 and contains eight episodes to dive into.

Taking place in 2018, two Black teenagers in Los Angeles discover the ups and downs of first love. The series stars Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. and also counts Academy Award winner Regina King as an executive producer and director. Check out this lovable new show!