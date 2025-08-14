New The Night Agent season 3 update teases 'murky waters' for Peter's next mission

Because the year has flown by so quickly while also feeling especially long, we might have already forgotten that 2025 began with a new season of The Night Agent on Netflix. The highly anticipated follow-up season arrived in February 2025, but by the time the season ended, our focus was already directed to season 3. Netflix quickly renewed the hit series before season 2 even premiered!

Thankfully, we won't have to wait nearly as long between seasons this time around. Production began on The Night Agent season 3 around the same time that season 2 premiered and filming later wrapped in July. Netflix hasn't yet revealed when the new season will hit our watch lists, but we're not holding our breath for Peter's next mission to begin before the end of the year.

While we keep waiting patiently for The Night Agent season 3, we have a new exciting update that sheds some light on what to expect from the 10 new episodes. On Aug. 14, What's on Netflix revealed the episodes titles for the third season, and even though none of titles explicitly give anything away, we can piece together a bit of meaning for Peter's upcoming new global mission.

The Night Agent. Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 208 of The Night Agent | Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2024

The Night Agent season 3 episode titles tease Peter's new mission

For the first two seasons, The Night Agent's episode titles have been pretty vague and focus more a thematic element of the story rather than flat-out revealing what happens. The same can be said for the season 3 episode titles, which are shared below in alphabetical order. Sounds like Peter will be getting into some "dark matters" and wading into "murky waters" in season 3!

"Call Waiting"

"Dark Matters"

"Lockstep Mesquite"

"Murky Waters"

"Once Upon a Time"

"Orion"

"Package Deal"

"Razzmatazz"

"The Isolation Play"

"Truth Be Told"

Peter's new mission has to do with being a mole on the inside of Jacob Monroe’s inner circle and dismantling it and President Hagan's administration from within. Obviously, things are going to get dicey, since that's par for the course. The only episode title that has the potential to be a direct reference to the mission or one of its elements is "Orion."

Sure, it's a constellation and a popular figure in Greek mythology, but it's the perfect word to use for a codename in the FBI, whether for a specific agent or the mission as a whole. It's also possible that "Orion" could refer to some sort of organization or program, a Big Bad that Peter must take down. The episode title "Lockstep Mesquite" gives that kind of theme, too.

Other episode titles that stand out are "Razzmatazz," which is much more playful than other past episode titles for the series, and "The Isolation Play," which sounds like an episode focused on a specific aspect of the mission. Like a mini-mission within the mission. Maybe it's even the title of the season finale and whatever the "isolation play" is will be the mission's big finish.

The rest of the episode titles are the run-of-the-mill nondescript titles that lightly tease the mood or theme of the episode. "Package Deal," "Truth Be Told," and "Once Upon a Time" are are common phrases with a predetermined meaning, but what to they mean in context to Peter? "Call Waiting" recalls outdated telephone technology, while "Dark Matters" and "Murky Waters" tease trouble.

Of course, all will be revealed when The Night Agent season 3 premieres on Netflix, which will likely be sometime in early 2026. Stay tuned for more news and updates from Show Snob!

