It's almost time for the next Abbott Elementary/It's Always Sunny crossover! (How to watch)

The second Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover episode is almost here! It was so fun and iconic to see the gang volunteering at the school in the ABC comedy's season 4 episode 9, "Volunteers." Now, it's time for the much more mature sitcom to show their side of events, and I'm sure things are about to get raunchy. So how and when can you tune in?

The next Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover episode premieres Wednesday, July 9, 2025 starting at 9 p.m. ET on FXX. The installment serves as the season 17 premiere of the comedy.

The network is available on basic cable packages, as well as YouTube TV, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV. So there's many options to watch it live. Here's a breakdown of the release times based on time zone:

East Coast: 9 p.m. ET

West Coast: 6 p.m. PT

Midwest: 8 p.m. CT

Mountain: 7 p.m. MT

If you don't have cable or any of the online platforms, you can also watch the episode on Hulu a few hours later. That means you won't be able to tune in live, though at least you just have to wait a little longer. If it's not Hulu + Live TV and you have just a regular streaming subscription, the crossover technically won't be available to see until the next day on Thursday, July 10.

But only if you're on the east coast. The good thing is that FXX and Hulu are both Disney-owned, so at least there is that streaming option if the cable network is not available to you. Plus if you need a refresher, you can go back to watch Abbott Elementary's "Volunteers" episode on Hulu since both shows stream on the platform. Check out when the streamer will drop the new season:

East Coast: 12 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 10

West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Wednesday, July 9

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Wednesday, July 9

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Wednesday, July 9

There's unseen footage in the next crossover episode

As mentioned above, the second Abbott and Sunny crossover serves as the season 17 premiere of It's Always Sunny. The show recently celebrated 20 years and has become the longest running live-action American comedy ever. With such an amazing milestone, it's really awesome to see that they could pull something as epic as this crossover off!

The upcoming episode we're all looking forward to is titled "The Gang F***s Up Abbott Elementary." According to the synopsis, Principal Ava Coleman finds unseen footage from the week Charlie, Mac, Dee, Dennis, and Frank came to volunteer. It takes place a few months later and reveals the gang's "true intentions" and what they were all really up to during their time at the school.

I just know we're in for some more laughs! The sneak peeks that have come out, which we shared above, and the trailer (watch here) have revealed that some of those shenanigans seem to be the gang wanting to start a boy band with some of the students for whatever reason, Frank going ahead and just peeing in a locker instead of the bathroom, and even starting a fire. Though perhaps after all of that, they'll be able to put it behind them and share a drink at Paddy's Pub? That's what seems like is happening in the new promotional image released!

IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA -- "The Gang F***s Up Abbott Elementary" -- Season 17, Episode 1 -- Pictured (L-R): Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, Glenn Howerton as Dennis, Rob McElhenney as Mac, Kaitlin Olson as Dee, Charlie Day as Charlie. CR: Steve Swisher/FX

The next Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover episode premieres Wednesday, July 9, 2025 on FXX. Stream the next day on Hulu.

