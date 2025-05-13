Nobody Wants This season 2 just got one step closer after huge filming milestone

There's some exciting news to share with Nobody Wants This fans! We're one massive step closer to being reunited with Joanne and Noah in season 2 on Netflix thanks to the breakout series hitting a major filming milestone in May 2025.

On May 12, the cast and crew celebrated as Nobody Wants This season 2 wrapped filming! Kristen Bell shared a video on her Instagram story embracing co-star Timothy Simons, while fellow series star Jackie Tohn posted a carousel of behind the scenes photos from the production of season 2 featuring the full cast, including Adam Brody and Justine Lupe.

Nobody Wants This season 2 filming finished in May 2025

Naturally with filming now wrapped, the information everyone wants next is the release date. So far, Netflix has only confirmed that Nobody Wants This season 2 will be released in 2025. Based filming's completion in May, the season's right on track for a release date in the fall. Rumors have suggested that season 2 could drop on Oct. 23, but nothing official has been announced just yet.

Production on the new hit Netflix show began in March 2025 following a slight delay due to the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year. Because of the show's ability for a quick turnaround, Nobody Wants This season 2 was expected to wrap filming far in advance of summer, which is exactly what happened. All 10 episodes were filmed within the span of two months.

As we begin to anxiously await season 2's release, What's on Netflix shared the titles of eight of the 10 episodes: "A Better Rabbi," "Anything Can Happen," "Dinner Party," "Leave it at the Tree," "The Taker," "The Unethical Therapist," "Valentine’s Day," and "When You Know, You Know." The episode titles aren't in the correct order and haven't been confirmed by Netflix, but they do offer some teases!

There's already a lot we know about Nobody Wants This season 2. Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan took over as showrunner, giving creator Erin Foster a greater focus on the writing and direction of the followup season in the writers' room. Additionally, the cast added a very special guest star in Leighton Meester, who's the real-life wife of Adam Brody.

The cast of season 2 also grew with Tohn receiving a promotion from recurring to a series regular, and beyond Meester, the recurring and guest cast also includes Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky, and Arian Moayed. There's likely a lot of fun surprises still to be discovered throughout the season when it begins streaming later this year on Netflix.