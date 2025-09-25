New Nobody Wants This season 2 trailer shares big guest stars and romantic turns

The first trailer for Nobody Wants This season 2 is giving us more of what we want from Netflix’s hit romantic comedy.

Netflix is known for some stellar comedies yet even the steamer seemed surprised at the success of Nobody Wants This. Premiering in 2024, the show had a classic comedy setup with agnostic and sardonic podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell) meeting rabbi Noah (Adam Brody) and the pair hit it off.

The season showcased the pair going from just dating to a deeper relationship amid various hijinks. The series wasn't a typical rom-com, often involving some outrageously adult content that made the comedy even funnier. It ended with the main pair seemingly together, even as Joanne said she wasn’t ready to commit to Judaism and worried it would hurt Noah’s path to becoming head rabbi.

The show was a hit with viewers, earning a second season and Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and for Bell and Brody’s performances. Now, the trailer for season 2 shows the pair facing new challenges in making their relationship work!

See who’s coming for Nobody Wants This season 2

The trailer shows the pair still together while Joanne handles her podcast with sister Morgan (Joanne Lupe) and Noah getting advice from brother Sasha (Timothy Simons) and his wife Esther (Jackie Tohn is now a regular). The pair are shown organizing dinners and events with Joanne summing up “we’re trying to figure out how to be a we.”

Things take a turn with a dinner where Joanne says she’s not converting but trying an “interfaith relationship”...which appears news to Noah, leading to an awkward talk. That includes Joanne realizing any children they have won’t celebrate Christmas or Santa while Noah has to navigate the issues with Joanne's quirky family.

We also get a look at some guest stars, the biggest being Brody’s real-life wife Leighton Meester as Abby, Joanne’s high school nemesis who appears more chummy at a party. There’s also Seth Rogen as Rabbi Neil and Kate Berlant as well as the always fun Tovah Feldshuh as Noah’s mom, who’s not a fan of Joanne.

There's peeks of other characters and the hints the show retains its sardonic humor with Morgan perhaps getting a new flame of her own while the families handle this culture clash.

The trailer ends with Noah being cynical on their future while Joanne is more hopeful. It looks like the series recaptures the wonderful humor and heart that made it a hit and how many will want to watch Nobody Wants This season 2.

Nobody Wants This season 2 premieres Thursday, Oct. 23, on Netflix.